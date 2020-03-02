The mother of single Tyler Cameron, Andrea, dies

Tyler cameron He faces the unimaginable loss of his beloved mother.

Multiple media have reported that the mother of the Bachelor Nation star, Andrea Cameron, has died.

Tyler alluded to the news when he left a scheduled appearance on Good morning america. "I have to cancel GMA group runs tomorrow " High school star tweeted Thursday afternoon. "Family emergency. Please pray for my mother and my family."

According to Us Weekly, Andrea, a real estate agent in Florida, was taken to the hospital on Thursday.

His close link is evident throughout Cameron's Instagram. The photos show Andrea supporting her eldest son when he graduated from college and more recently after running the New York City marathon.

"Dear mom," Tyler captioned a photo of the two of them in October 2019. "I appreciate you. I love you. I need you. See you soon."

Bachelor Nation met Tyler and his family during a visit to his hometown on Hannah brownthe season of High school, which was issued last year. The 27-year-old spoke about his father's health problems at that time.