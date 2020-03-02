The Minneapolis Public Schools hold a job fair for city residents – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Minneapolis Public Schools are hiring, and they say the ideal candidate is from their own community.

The hiring managers will be at the Davis Center in Minneapolis on Tuesday, evaluating applicants for a variety of jobs.

People will also be available to help update resumes and prepare for interviews, along with free haircuts, discounted shoes and other supplies.

"We are looking for the best talent that can break the chains and be change makers for the Minneapolis Public Schools," the district's recruitment coordinators said in a press release.

The event takes place from 10 a.m. at 3 p.m. Davis Center is located at 1250 West Broadway Avenue in Minneapolis.