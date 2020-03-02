The massive redesign of Apple's iPhone 12 looks amazing in this new video: BGR

If the world's most accurate Apple insider information is correct, 2020 will be a great year for Apple's iPhone line. The biggest news is that apparently it will be the first year that Apple launches a whopping five different iPhone models, including four devices that make up the iPhone 12 series and a fifth new phone that will be launched in late March as iPhone SE 2, iPhone 9, or simply "iPhone."

The informant in question is, of course, the TF International Securities analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, who regularly reveals secret details about Apple's unpublished products. This year, Kuo says that Apple's first new iPhone will be released this month and will essentially be an updated iPhone 8 with better specifications and a price tag that starts at just $ 399. Then, in September, we can apparently expect not three, but four new iPhone 12 models. Apple launched an iPhone 11 model and two iPhone 11 Pro models in 2019, but 2020 will apparently bring us two different iPhone 12 devices, one with a 5.4-inch screen and one with a 6.1 screen inches, and then two models of iPhone 12 Pro. According to reports, the smaller iPhone 12 Pro will have a 6.1-inch screen instead of the 5.8-inch screen on the iPhone 11 Pro, and the larger iPhone 12 Pro Max will have a 6.7-inch screen.

Here is a visualization of the Kuo 2020 iPhone line:

The new smaller iPhone that will be announced this month and will be launched early next month is meant to be a bestseller. It will be tracking iPhone SE since 2016, but it will have a larger screen, Apple's ultra-fast A13 processor and the most affordable price we've seen on an iPhone in years. According to reports, it will also feature a home button and Touch ID, which is something that many Apple fans have missed since the iPhone X was launched.

As for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro series, things get a bit more exciting. The iPhone SE 2, or whatever Apple calls it, is a mid-range phone with an affordable price that will be targeted at the affordable smartphone market. The iPhone 12 line is obviously Apple's flagship line, and will present the best of what Apple has to offer in 2020. The most exciting part will be the new design. That's right, Apple's iPhone line is about to get its first major redesign in three years.

According to Kuo, Apple's new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro phones will feature a design that can best be described as a modernization of the old Apple iPhone 5 design. They will have large and nice screens instead of the small 4-inch screen of the iPhone 5, and will use the notched design across the entire Apple screen, as well as updated versions of the new cameras of the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro phones of the year past. But they will have flat metal edges around the outside just like Apple's iPhone 5, and many people still think that was the best Apple iPhone design.

In recent weeks, we have seen some different visualizations of the leaked design of Apple's iPhone 12. In fact, we gathered five different videos that show the design of Apple's iPhone 12 last week. However, we just found a new video, and it is one of the best we've seen so far in terms of accurately representing the design of Apple's iPhone 12 Pro. The only big mistake is the camera, and this is a mistake that many graphic designers have been making. Apple is expected to add a fourth sensor to the rear camera array on the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, but it will be a small flight time (ToF) sensor instead of a fourth large lens as you will see. in this new video of a graphic designer called "Technizo,quot;. Apart from that, however, this should end up being a very accurate representation of Apple's next new iPhone 12 Pro.

You will find the embedded video below. Once you've finished watching it, you should also watch this crazy conceptual video that we found showing the folding iPhone of your dreams.