The long battle of women for the vote "- Up News Info Tampa

Exactly 100 years have passed since Amendment 19 was passed and gave women the right to vote.

Author Ellen Carol Dubois honors the movement's legacy and tells the stories of the women who led the revolution in her new book "Suffrage: the long battle of women for the vote." The author establishes links between the suffrage movement and the abolitionist movement and says that one cannot tell the story of one without the other.

"I wanted to tell the whole story, which was a challenge in 300 pages and in a lively way," Dubois said in an interview with DJ Sixsmith of Up News Info Local. “My goal here is to make it clear that the campaign for women's suffrage was an integral part of every era of American history. There was something happening around here. At first, it was part of the radical changes that surrounded the campaign to end slavery. In the middle, at the end of the 19th century, it was part of a very conservative historical period and at the beginning of the 20th century it was an important part of the progressive movement. It cannot be told separately from American history. "

While Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton are important characters in telling the story of the women's suffrage movement in the United States, Dubois wanted people to know the efforts made by women's rights activist and former slave Sojourner Truth .

"First he makes his debut on the stage of women's rights in 1850," said Dubois. “It was two years after the first convention. She is very tall and a very dominant woman. She has very dark skin, was born in the state of New York and was born in the 1790s. Actually she was a slave until 1826. She lived in the Hudson River valley and her first language was Dutch. She has quoted as if she were speaking in a heavy southern dialect, but it was what was left over from the Dutch. "

Dubois's book is now available where books are sold.