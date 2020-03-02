The late return of the Mavericks does not reach the Bulls – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

CHICAGO (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – All-Star guard Luka Doncic returned Monday to the Dallas Mavericks lineup against the Chicago Bulls after missing a game due to a sprained left thumb, but failed to secure victory.

Doncic scored 23 points, but the Mavericks fell 109-107.

Kristaps Porzingis, who was named player of the week, did not play Monday night, the second of the consecutive games.

Coby White scored 19 points, Otto Porter Jr. added 18 on his return for a broken left foot and the Chicago Bulls waited to beat the Mavs when Luka Doncic's desperation bounced off the edge.

Denzel Valentine had 17 points in the season and the Bulls won for the second time in 12 games despite top scorer Zach LaVine sitting with a strained left quadriceps.

They beat Dallas 33-17 in the third quarter to convert a 10-point half-point deficit to an 81-75 lead, and resisted a big boost at the last minute.

The Mavericks were behind 107-99 when Maxi Kleber submerged with 18 seconds remaining. Delon Wright got a robbery and fed Dorian Finney-Smith for a triple that made it a three-point game.

Thaddeus Young of Chicago missed the first free throw before hitting the second with 13 seconds remaining.

Finney-Smith connected another 3 to reach 108-107 with three seconds before Wendell Carter Jr. of Chicago made the second free throw after missing the first. Finney-Smith threw a long inbound at Doncic, who barely failed in front of the scorer's table.

Porter played 17 minutes and made three triples in his first appearance since November 6. Valentine exceeded his peak of the previous season of 16 points. White continued his strong career after averaging 30.8 points in his previous four games.

Tim Hardaway Jr. led Dallas with 26 points. Doncic scored 23 after staying out of Sunday's victory in Minnesota due to a sprained left thumb. Finney-Smith added 18 points. But with Kristaps Porzingis and Seth Curry (oppression in the lower back) after dominating the day before, the Mavericks lost for the second time in three games.

TIP-INS

Mavericks: Dallas' 17 points in the third quarter were season lows. … C Willie Cauley-Stein was available after missing six games for personal reasons. … G Jalen Brunson (sprained right shoulder) missed his fifth straight game.

Bulls: LaVine is day to day. … F Lauri Markkanen practiced Monday with the Windy City Bulls and is close to returning from a right hip injury that has set him aside since January 22, said coach Jim Boylen. The 7-foot player from Finland is averaging 15 points and 6.5 rebounds.

UNTIL NEXT TIME

Mavericks: New Orleans host on Wednesday.

Bulls: Visit Minnesota on Wednesday.

