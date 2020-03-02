The largest Howard Stern stern pumps from Harry Styles: T. Swift, Adele and more

Kevin Mazur for SiriusXM
Harry Styles It is becoming personal.
the Thin line singer appeared in Howard SternSirius XM radio show on Monday morning, where he talked about his music, his collaboration with rumors Adele, Only one direction and much more. Styles even thanked his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift During the Interview. The 26-year-old also referred to his recent robbery, which occurred in London on Valentine's Day.
The metropolitan police told E! News earlier this month that they are investigating reports of a knife-theft on Spaniards Road, Hampstead.
"Officers were contacted on Saturday, February 15, about the incident that occurred at 11.50 p.m. on Friday, February 14," the police shared. "It was reported that a man in his 20s was approached by another man and threatened him with a knife. The victim was not injured, however, they took cash."
After the terrifying incident, Styles assured fans he is doing "OK,quot; while continuing to make public appearances.
Now, Styles is talking more about theft and spilling more personal details. Let's take a look at all the bombs in Styles' interview with Stern:
Stealing Valentine's Day: "It was Valentine's Day. I guess that's what you get for being single these days. I should have had other plans. I was at home, I'm about five minutes from home. I'm walking and I see this group of guys and they all have hoods and their faces covered … I turn off my music … and I walk down the street and keep going around and the boys crossed the street. And I'm like, & # 39; That's weird & # 39 ;. I hear a movement of my feet trying to reach me, so I crossed the street and then they crossed the street, and I said, "Oh damn it." Then I crossed the street again and they crossed the street again and then They crossed the street again. And I said, "Oh, for God's sake, I think I'm about to be robbed." Then they say, "Hey, can we talk to you a minute? & # 39; And there's nobody around, so I'm like & # 39; Sure & # 39; and he says: & # 39; Do you smoke weed? & # 39; And I said & # 39; no & # 39; And he says: & # 39; Do you want weed? & # 39; And pe nsé, & # 39; No. & # 39; And then he said: & # 39; What do you have with you? & # 39; "
That was when Styles said the group gathered around him. He also noted that he presented a police report and clarified that it was not just a man, but a group of them. Styles told Stern that the group tried to have him unlock his phone and hand it over, but he didn't want to. At that moment, the lights changed and he "ran,quot; to the cars coming in his direction. The cars did not let him in, but he ran to a nearby market.
On the rumors of Adele's collaboration: When asked if he was working on something with Adele after being seen on vacation together, Styles denied the speculation. "I feel it is at any moment that two musicians hang out," Styles said. "Either they are dating or recording together."
Dated: "It's always a kind of balance, because you want to go out normally but you also want to protect it so it can be normal," Harry shared. "I think a big part of this is like they want to spend enough time together to get to know each other before they have to deal with the extra things."
Styles notes that it is not in any dating application.
Marriage: When asked about the idea of marriage, Styles said: "I would like to be. It is definitely what I would like to do."
About Zayn Malik leaving an address: "I don't know if I could say it's something I shouldn't have done. I just didn't feel that way. Therefore, it's hard for me to condemn it, because I don't. Especially in hindsight looking at it. Now, the last thing I would have wanted is to be I would have stayed there if I hadn't wanted to be there. "
Taylor Swift: When asked about the people who wrote songs about him, Styles said: "I think it's flattering, even if the song isn't so flattering, you still spent time on it and, ultimately, using Taylor as an example, it's a great composer. So, at least they are good songs. "
