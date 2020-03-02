The largest Howard Stern stern pumps from Harry Styles: T. Swift, Adele and more

Stealing Valentine's Day: "It was Valentine's Day. I guess that's what you get for being single these days. I should have had other plans. I was at home, I'm about five minutes from home. I'm walking and I see this group of guys and they all have hoods and their faces covered … I turn off my music … and I walk down the street and keep going around and the boys crossed the street. And I'm like, & # 39; That's weird & # 39 ;. I hear a movement of my feet trying to reach me, so I crossed the street and then they crossed the street, and I said, "Oh damn it." Then I crossed the street again and they crossed the street again and then They crossed the street again. And I said, "Oh, for God's sake, I think I'm about to be robbed." Then they say, "Hey, can we talk to you a minute? & # 39; And there's nobody around, so I'm like & # 39; Sure & # 39; and he says: & # 39; Do you smoke weed? & # 39; And I said & # 39; no & # 39; And he says: & # 39; Do you want weed? & # 39; And pe nsé, & # 39; No. & # 39; And then he said: & # 39; What do you have with you? & # 39; "

That was when Styles said the group gathered around him. He also noted that he presented a police report and clarified that it was not just a man, but a group of them. Styles told Stern that the group tried to have him unlock his phone and hand it over, but he didn't want to. At that moment, the lights changed and he "ran,quot; to the cars coming in his direction. The cars did not let him in, but he ran to a nearby market.