The indigenous peoples of Canada read racist publications on social networks | Human rights

Indigenous peoples in Canada have reported an increase in racist attacks as tensions rise over the construction of the Coastal GasLink gas pipeline, which would cross indigenous lands.

In this video, some of them read racist social media posts aimed at indigenous protesters.

"They are playing with the economy of our country," says one of the publications on social networks. "I don't care what their origin is. Run them over."

Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; en and hereditary First Nations chiefs are struggling to stop the construction of the pipeline in their traditional territories in British Columbia. Demonstrations and infrastructure blockades have been carried out throughout the country in support of the indigenous group.

The blockades have resulted in approximately 1,500 temporary layoffs, backing ports and delaying the delivery of essential goods to the eastern provinces of Canada.

Source: Al Jazeera News