The government allows airlines to provide Wi-Fi services in flight – Latest news

The central government has allowed airlines operating in India to provide Wi-Fi services in flight to passengers, according to an official notification. "The pilot in command can allow access to the Internet services of passengers on board an aircraft in flight, via Wi-Fi on board, when using a laptop, smartphone, tablet, smart watch, reader electronic or point of sale device in flight mode or airplane mode, "said the notification.

While receiving the delivery of his first Boeing 787-9 aircraft at Everett last Friday, Vistara CEO Leslie Thng had told reporters that he would be the first aircraft in India to provide Wi-Fi services in flight.