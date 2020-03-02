The future accused of rape and of getting a woman pregnant in England

WENN / C. Smith

A famous person, who is rumored to be Lori Harvey's boyfriend, files a lawsuit against a woman who allegedly threatened to tell the media that he raped her, got her pregnant and had 2 STDs.

Future It has been linked to a case of rape and extortion in England. According to the popular gossip blog UnwinewithTashaK, an unknown woman accused a famous person of believing she was the rapper born in Atlanta and raped.

In his video blog, Tasha said that the famous person, who was not specifically named to protect his identity, filed an extortion lawsuit against the alleged victim. In the document, the plaintiff appears as Naydem, which is close to Future's legal name, Nayvedius Demun.

The lawsuit states that the defendant threatened to tell the media that the plaintiff allegedly raped her, insisting that the sex was not agreed. The plaintiff also alleges that the defendant threatened to tell the media that the plaintiff made her pregnant, gave him 2 ETS and then offered him money to keep her silent.

A British court has issued a gag order that prevents both the Claimant and the Respondent in the case from discussing the extortion lawsuit, making it difficult to obtain comments from the parties involved in the case. It is also unclear whether the police are investigating the case based on the defendant's claims or if the plaintiff will face charges for the charges filed by the defendant.

While Future's alleged involvement in the case has not been confirmed, people have intervened in the accusations. "Something is wrong with Future. Something is wrong with women who want to be with Future," commented one in Tasha's video.

Others think it is karma for the future after what he did to his ex-fiancee and his baby. Ciara. "The future put Ciara in so much pain and shame. Karma is real to all of you. He may not strike immediately, but he only knows it will come," one wrote.

Another added similarly: "Nothing surprises me … I am so happy that Ciara has been truly blessed by a true king and loved enough to move on! I have a bad feeling about the future … Karma it's guaranteed … everything will come to light! Welcome again ms tasha we love you ".

Ciara canceled her commitment to Future in 2014 due to her infidelity. After his separation, the singer sued the rapper for defamation, slander and defamation. Future, who is currently dating Lori Harvey, now faces paternity demands of two different women.