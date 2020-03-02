The five-year-old rapper ZaZa's team calls the Kardashian-West family for North West's performance at Paris Fashion Week

While North West was received at Paris Fashion Week with love for visiting some bars in her father Kanye West's season 8 Yeezy fashion show, it didn't seem like they were all fans.

The team behind the 5-year-old Red Carpet Girlz rapper, ZaZa, said Northie's performance looked a lot like ZaZa's song "What I Do?"

Zaza's team turned to their IG to call the Kardashian-West family for not giving ZaZa credit.

ZaZa's parents wrote the following message and included a North West performance slide

“In July 2019, ZaZa and his father went to the studio for the best experience! To finally start making the music she wanted to do. We take pride in creativity and believe if a child is involved or an adult … creativity deserves RESPECT / tribute! What (Kim Kardashian and Kanye West) are doing with their daughter … with the inspiration of ZaZa and our family in mind is fine … we are not angry BUT … PLEASE SHOW LOVE AND SUPPORT THE ORIGINAL FIRST !!! We admire Kanye West and love their trip. However, we don't want to feel that our daughter's journey in the entertainment world is turning OFF. THANKS!"

After Kim learned of the violent reaction, he responded under ZaZa's post to let him know that everything was love and mentioned that he would love the girls to come together.

