The final royal engagement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is revealed

The countdown to Megxit is officially activated, as Buckingham Palace has confirmed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's last official royal engagement will take place next week alongside Queen Elizabeth, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

According to The Daily Mail, the last official engagement of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as senior members of the royal family will take place on March 9 in the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey. It will be broadcast live on BBC One and the BBC World Service.

During the Commonwealth Day ceremony, international boxing champion and Olympic gold medalist Anthony Joshua will speak, and singers Alexandra Burke and Craig David will perform. Among the 2,000 guests will be Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the General Secretary of the Commonwealth, Baroness Patricia Scotland, ambassadors, high commissioners and hundreds of schoolchildren.

After the service, Queen Elizabeth and the rest of the royal family will meet the different speakers and interpreters before leaving the bearers of the Commonwealth flag.

The appearance will be Harry and Meghan's first with the other family members, as they surprised the world with their Megxit announcement in early January. It will also be the last one before retiring from real life on March 31.

In addition to Commonwealth Day, Harry and Meghan will also attend the Endeavor Fund Awards on March 5.

The announcement of the final commitments of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex comes only a week after it was revealed that Canada would stop paying the couple's security. The annual expense for a security detail to look after Harry, Meghan and their son Archie Harrison throughout the day is expected to be around $ 20 million.

It seems that British taxpayers will be responsible for the law because their security will now be provided by the London Metropolitan Police, even though they spend most of their time in North America.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their intention to resign as high-ranking members of the royal family in January, explaining that they want to live a more private life and earn their own money instead of being active members of the royal family.



