The experimental live broadcast of the NBC PGA Tour makes it easier to follow your favorite golfer

The most important moments in any transmission of a golf tournament can be captured with only a few cameras in a multi-acre field. But the next broadcast of the Players Championship golf tournament on March 12 will allow you to watch everybody of the moments If you subscribe to PGA Tour Live through NBC Sports Gold, you can look through one of the 120 cameras installed around the TPC Sawgrass course and switch through live streaming to see any of the 144 athletes who Wish, all in real time.

If you've ever seen a golf broadcast, you know that they usually focus on one player at a time. Part of that comes down to matching the slowest pace of golf as a sport, but it is also a well-disguised technical limitation. With only a few cameras in a multi-acre course, the networks have had to be incredibly judicious about who is on the screen and, more importantly, when They are on the screen. Typically, the cameras adhere closely to popular players, those who are about to win (or possibly exploit) the leadership or those who are about to take a challenging photo. This leaves any other player, many of whom are incredibly talented, off the screen for quite some time.

The 120 cameras give you the freedom of who to look at and when

Unlike basketball or football, having 120 cameras on the golf course will not add exciting angles or never before seen the game. But what they contribute to the game of golf is similar to the spectator modes in some video games that allow you to follow each player's perspective while watching an electronic sports event or when you are only playing an online game. Having the option to see each player allows you to see the game unfold through a different lens, and that is valuable if you want a complete image. For example, there are 100 players in a Fortnite match, so it is much easier to follow your favorite player when you can see things from their perspective.

At least, having instant access to 120 cameras gives you something that network transmissions don't have: freedom to see who wants and when they want. Without a doubt, that is an interesting (and probably very expensive) way to make subscribers feel they are getting the value of their money with a PGA Tour Live subscription, which costs $ 10 per month or $ 64.99 per year when paid at once.