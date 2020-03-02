The entertainment industry is greatly affected by the spread of the coronavirus – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The entertainment industry is preparing for a financial success of the coronavirus, with cinemas that close worldwide and productions and premieres are delayed or canceled as the coronavirus continues to spread throughout the world.

Last week, Up News Info suspended filming of "The Amazing Race,quot; and filming scheduled in Venice, Italy for "Mission: Impossible 7,quot; that was supposed to start on Monday had to be postponed after the Italian government stopped all public meetings. .

The studios have canceled plans for movie releases in China for Disney's live action "Mulan,quot; and the latest James Bond movie "No Time to Die,quot; since cinemas have been closed since mid-January.

The Asian segments of most concert tours scheduled for BTS and Green Day have also been canceled or postponed.

Deaths worldwide by coronavirus have exceeded 3,000. Almost 90,000 cases have been confirmed in 71 countries and territories and on a cruise.

In the United States, 89 cases have been confirmed, and new infections were reported Sunday in New York, Rhode Island and Florida. Two people died of coronavirus, both in the state of Washington.