The delicious IHOP menu update will make you drool

Is this for cereal?

Monday, I EXPECT He presented his latest innovation: Cereal Pancakes. Inspired by Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Cap & # 39; n Crunch & # 39; s Crunch Berries and Fruity Lucky Charms, the beloved breakfast chain created a limited-edition menu of its stacks of fans' favorite whey pancakes to include new Delicious ingredients like cereal milk mousse and vanilla blue sauce sparkle.

"Shortly after our trial kitchen chefs started playing with the idea of ​​Cereal Pancakes, we served them to our guests in focus groups and one of the main things they told us was that it made them feel nostalgic for Saturday nights. Tomorrow watching cartoons and eating cereal when they were children, "IHOP Marketing Director Brad Haley He said in a press release. "So, while some may see our new Cereal Pancakes menu as the antidote to the phenomenon of & # 39; adulthood & # 39; that many adults complain about today, we see them simply as the delicious combination of two of the Favorite breakfast foods from the United States that we didn't know, we know we needed. "

Available until April 12, IHOP guests can choose from Crunch Berries Pancakes, a fruity creation with cereal milk mousse, sparkling blue vanilla sauce, Cap & # 39; n Crunch & # 39; s Crunch Berries and whipped topping , or Fruity Lucky Charms Pancakes, that delight your sweet tooth with a stack of buttermilk pancakes covered with cereal milk mousse, vanilla sauce, Lucky Charms ™ fruity cereal and sweet purple milkshake glaze.