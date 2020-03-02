The delicious IHOP menu update will make you drool

Is this for cereal?
Monday, I EXPECT He presented his latest innovation: Cereal Pancakes. Inspired by Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Cap & # 39; n Crunch & # 39; s Crunch Berries and Fruity Lucky Charms, the beloved breakfast chain created a limited-edition menu of its stacks of fans' favorite whey pancakes to include new Delicious ingredients like cereal milk mousse and vanilla blue sauce sparkle.
"Shortly after our trial kitchen chefs started playing with the idea of Cereal Pancakes, we served them to our guests in focus groups and one of the main things they told us was that it made them feel nostalgic for Saturday nights. Tomorrow watching cartoons and eating cereal when they were children, "IHOP Marketing Director Brad Haley He said in a press release. "So, while some may see our new Cereal Pancakes menu as the antidote to the phenomenon of & # 39; adulthood & # 39; that many adults complain about today, we see them simply as the delicious combination of two of the Favorite breakfast foods from the United States that we didn't know, we know we needed. "
Available until April 12, IHOP guests can choose from Crunch Berries Pancakes, a fruity creation with cereal milk mousse, sparkling blue vanilla sauce, Cap & # 39; n Crunch & # 39; s Crunch Berries and whipped topping , or Fruity Lucky Charms Pancakes, that delight your sweet tooth with a stack of buttermilk pancakes covered with cereal milk mousse, vanilla sauce, Lucky Charms ™ fruity cereal and sweet purple milkshake glaze.
Not a fan of fruity cereals? There are also Cinnamon Toast Crunch Pancakes, which are pancakes covered with pieces of Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal, cinnamon cream, cream cheese frosting, whipped topping and a pinch of cinnamon sugar,
For children, there is the Magical Marshmallow Kids Combo, which is a buttermilk pancake covered with vanilla sauce, marshmallow cereal and sweet purple milkshake glaze combined with a scrambled egg, a bacon strip and a sausage bond of pork
On the most fruitful side, there is the Berry-tastic Crunch Kids Combo, which consists of a buttermilk pancake with sparkling blue vanilla sauce, crunchy berry cereal and whipped topping, as well as a scrambled egg, a bacon strip and a pork sausage link.
During this sweet moment, IHOP will run its Kids Eat Free promotion. Every day from 4 to 10 p.m., children under 12 can dine for free with the purchase of a main course for adults.
IHOP pancake offers are not the only menu that was updated. Breakfast lovers can also order cereal smoothies. Like Cereal Pancakes, each smoothie will include delicious cereal bites mixed with the same delicious ingredients that appear in its new piles. The first shake creation is the Cinnamon Toast Crunch Smoothie, a mixture of premium vanilla ice cream and Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal that is covered with whipped topping, cereal and cinnamon sugar.
The second is the Crunch Berries milkshake, which brings premium vanilla ice cream along with the Cap & # 39; n Crunch & # 39; s Crunch Berries cereal. To add more pizazz, the milkshake is sprinkled with blue vanilla sauce and covered with whipped topping and more cereal.
Haley added: "What is also great is that they are so fun to see how to eat … or drink in the case of our new cereal shakes."
