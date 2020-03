Days after India experienced its worst violence in decades: the death toll continues to increase.

At least 47 people lost their lives and more than 350 were injured during the riots by a new citizenship bill seen as discriminatory for Muslims.

%MINIFYHTML6bdd8d9fa0267dbf398c360fcbb0bfa411% %MINIFYHTML6bdd8d9fa0267dbf398c360fcbb0bfa412%

Police are now accused of enabling crowds and preventing injured Muslims from getting help.

Tony Birtley of Al Jazeera reports from New Delhi.