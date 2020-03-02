The death toll from US coronavirus. UU. Increase to six as the last victim dies in the state of Washington

# Roommates, the deadly coronavirus outbreak continues to wreak havoc and the United States is firmly in its wake. Only a few days ago, the first deaths from the virus occurred in the USA. UU. And now that number officially increased to six, as four additional people in the state of Washington died after contracting the fatal virus.

According to reports from @CNN, health officials have confirmed that a total of six people in Washington state have succumbed to their symptoms by contracting the coronavirus, according to health officials' confirmation. The last person to die was from Snohomish County, according to Heather Thomas, spokesman for the Snohomish Health District. The other five people who died were from King County, according to recent public health records.

The impact of coronavirus is even more devastating worldwide. To date, more than 3,000 people have died as a result, with a large majority of victims from mainland China. There are now more than 88,000 global cases, and infections are now on all continents, except in Antarctica.

Noting how widespread the coronavirus has become, Europe has now raised its alert level. Over the weekend, there was a massive 50% increase in cases of the virus in Italy. Similarly, Germany also experienced significant gains from the virus and Paris is also taking extra precautions when closing the Louvre, one of the biggest tourist attractions in the world.

Back in the USA The US, California, New York and Atlanta have also reported cases of coronavirus, although none of these locations have experienced any deaths at this time.

