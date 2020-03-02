The crazy season of Leon Draisaitl continues with a four-goal game against Nashville

Nashville fans are probably fed up with Leon Draisaitl.

The Oilers star had another night to remember against the Predators on Monday with a ridiculous statistical line of four goals and an assist in an 8-3 victory. It was Draisaitl's fifth consecutive game against Nashville with at least two goals. That is not a typo.

What has been an incredible season continues for Draisaitl, who leads the NHL in points with 107 after Monday night. His next closest opponent is teammate Connor McDavid, who had five points of his own on Monday (four assists and one goal) to jump to 94. Draisaitl has now surpassed the 105-point mark he set last season, and is in path. to his first Hart Trophy.

The German has also managed to break through the Rocket Richard Trophy race, with his 43 goals in the season, now only four behind Boston's David Pastrnak in the first place. It is a race that seems to get to the point, with Draisaitl, Pastrnak, Alex Ovechkin of Washington and Auston Matthews of Toronto, all in dispute.

Draisaitl and McDavid's performances have helped the Oilers keep up with the Las Vegas Knights of Gold first in the Pacific Division, with Edmonton now only two points away. According to The Athletic, they have an 88 percent chance of reaching the playoffs.

With their two superstars capable of winning any game, the Oilers have become a team that no one will want to face in the postseason.