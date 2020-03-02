The Copperhead team points to the RSA Chase offer | Racing news

The RSA Insurance Novice Hunt has become Copperhead's favorite target at the Cheltenham Festival next week.

The position of Colin Tizzard is the second favorite with most bookmakers for the National Game Hunt on Tuesday for the week, but connections are leaning toward the tender for Grade One glory the following afternoon.

The six-year-old has made great strides since finishing fifth in his Chepstow chase debut in October, achieving successive disadvantages in Wincanton and Newbury before successfully climbing to the second grade level in the persecution of the Reynoldstown Novices in Ascot last month.

Joe Tizzard, his father's assistant, said: "It has been so progressive this season. It was a lovely first race, where I needed it, and then we had a disadvantage in Wincanton and Newbury, which won.

"The first time we advanced him to a gradual race was at Reynoldstown in Ascot and he got better again. He jumps and stays and is very direct and very relaxed."

"We have had many conversations about where we are going to take him, but Dad and I are leaning towards the RSA, and also the owners. He has the rhythm to handle it and if he takes another step forward, he would have a great opportunity in it.

"It's not over completely. With another summer on his back, he will become a serious horse and improve again."

Despite Copperhead's probable defection, Tizzard will still be represented in the National Hunting Chase, with leading amateur rider Will Biddick reserved for teammate Lamanver Pippin, who has not been seen since he scored at Chepstow in November.

"He won very well at Chepstow in his last race, then we had a little setback with him, but he is back," said Tizzard.

"He galloped to Larkhill last week. He is an absolute spectator and is a young horse that is not fully exposed."

Christmas in April also has a National Hunt Chase entrance, but it is more likely to go to the Midlands National in Uttoxeter.

No decision has yet been made on whether Slate House will join Copperhead in the RSA or if he will retire on a trip to pursue the novices of Marsh.

The eight-year-old boy landed the Kauto Star Novices & # 39; Chase in Kempton on boxing day, but stopped disappointingly on his last outing at the Cotswold Chase in Cheltenham,

Tizzard said: "A decision has not been made on where it will end. He is over two and a half years old at Cheltenham, but he also won the Kauto Star in three miles."

"We'll see what the soil does. If it dries, we could stay more than three, or he could fall back to two and a half if we thought the ground would be a little slower."

The Hurdler reserve tank, winner of a dual grade, will head to the Marsh, as it has been off the track since it suffered a defeat at Newbury in November.

He could be accompanied by the stable mate Vision Des Flos, whom Tizzard described as "a horse with a lot of skill, but difficult to hit."

Of Reserve Tank, he said: "It could be a slightly forgotten horse. It is a very good horse in the spring.

"Last year we suffered ulcers throughout the winter and we did well to heal them. It ended with a four-stroke timer, including two Degrees in Aintree and Punchestown.

"He was a little cool in Chepstow when he was defeated, then he won the Rising Stars and when we arrived in Newbury, he wasn't quite right."

"It just doesn't handle that winter terrain or the cold, but it does come in spring."

One of Tizzard's high hopes for disadvantages over fences is Mister Malarky, who heads to the Ultima after his lucrative success at Betway Handicap Chase in Kempton last month.

"He did well in Kempton the other weekend. We felt he was in good shape and he did very well in a competitive race," Tizzard said.

"He has a good form of Cheltenham since he was fourth in the RSA last year. The Ultima is probably one of the most competitive races of the week, but he deserves to take advantage of his opportunity and check many boxes."

"I could be a great Grand National guy for next season."