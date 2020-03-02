The commercial target of Honey Pot, the black-owned company, made the racists leave negative reviews for the brand, social networks respond with the company's support

Black Twitter to the rescue! After a group of offended people exploded the Trustpilot review page for the black-owned Honey Pot female care company, social networks decided to flood the critics with love.

It all started with Target showing love to the company with a Black History Month commercial, highlighting the brand and its products. The founder of Honey Pot, Bea Dixon, said in the commercial that “the reason why it is so important for Honey Pot to do it well is that the next black girl who has a great idea, could have a better chance and that means a lot to me . "

A group of what could only be assumed as white supremacists was offended by that statement, feeling that the commercial itself was "racially divisive." They decided to leave a lot of negative reviews of the product on the Trustpilot website, which led to the suspension of company reviews.

Social networks denounced false and racist criticisms and showed love to the company both on Twitter and on the TrustPilot page. Now, it is even reported that the company's sales have doubled since it received negative reviews, according to BuzzFeed News.

Dixon, who launched the plant-based feminine hygiene line in 2014, said sales at the company's retailers have increased from 20% to 30% since the violent reaction to that Target commercial began, which was launched early February

On Monday, after a barrage of negative and racist criticism was published on Trustpilot, Dixon said his company's sales increased between 40% and 50% more than they normally would be.

A spokesman for Target told BuzzFeed News that they were aware of "some negative comments about the campaign, that they are not in line with the overwhelmingly positive comments,quot; they have received from the guests who "love and have been inspired by Bea's story ".

Many women jumped on Twitter to promise their support for Honey Pot. They also went to Trustpilot to leave positive comments.

Roommates, what do you think about this? Let us know!