The car crashes into the side of the Culver City motel – News, sports, weather, traffic and the best of LA / OC

Car crashes into the side of the Culver City motelA vehicle crashed into the side of the Vista Motel in Culver City on Monday night. 17 minutes ago

& # 39; Sense of treason & # 39 ;: Sheriff Villanueva says 8 deputies involved in sharing photos of Kobe Bryant CrashLos Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Monday that eight agents participated in the exchange of graphic photos of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others. 27 minutes ago

Orange County self-quantified firefighters return home after patient tests were negative for the coronavirusAn Orange County Fire Authority team based in Irvine had to return home after quarantine after a patient they had contact with was negative for the coronavirus. 52 minutes ago

Buttigieg will back Biden at the rally before Super TuesdayPete Buttigieg is ready to support former Vice President Joe Biden at a campaign rally in Dallas later Monday, according to several people familiar with the plans. 2 hours ago

Jackie Lacey apologizes after her husband pointed a gun at Black Lives Matter protesters at her homeBlack Lives Matter protesters say that Los Angeles District Attorney's husband, Jackie Lacey, pointed a gun at them as they tried to leave to have a community meeting with them Monday morning. 2 hours ago

4 OC firefighters isolate themselves at the station after being exposed to a possible coronavirus patientAn Irvine-based Orange County Fire Authority team quarantined itself after allegedly coming into contact with a possible coronavirus patient. 2 hours ago

Professor CSULB talks about Tuesday's super racesCSULB Professor Kevin Wallsten talks about the impact of Los Angeles voters in the elections. 4 hours ago

The death toll from coronavirus in Washington state reaches 6Health officials in the state of Washington said Monday that four more people have died from the new coronavirus, bringing the state's death toll to six. 6 hours ago

The 74th annual Fred Hall Show arrives in Long BeachThe 74th annual Fred Hall Show will arrive at the Long Beach Convention Center from March 4 to 8. It is the biggest sport fishing show in the world. 6 hours ago

The Clippers owner Steve Ballmer negotiating to buy the forum, by reportIn an attempt to end an ongoing legal battle, Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer is in advanced negotiations to buy The Forum in Inglewood as part of his plans to build his own arena in the same area, according to a report on Sunday. 6 hours ago

Weather forecast for Olga Ospina (March 2)Breezy until Tuesday morning. Calm conditions in the coming days. A maximum of 73 for the beaches and 71 for the valleys. 6 hours ago

LIVE: Jackie Lacey addresses the morning protestJackie Lacey went to the Black Lives Matter protest that took place at her home. 7 hours ago

Orange County Supervisors hold emergency coronavirus meetingOfficials are working to find emergency training and resources for health workers and first responders. Tina Patel informs. 7 hours ago

Los Angeles County voters cast their vote in the new 24-hour polling stationsEarly voting is underway at thousands of locations in California. Kara Finnstrom informs. 7 hours ago

Gun pointing to Black Lives The protesters of the matter visit LA DA Jackie Lacey HomeThe protesters who rang the bell to ask Lacey to leave were greeted by a man with a gun. Jake Reiner informs. 7 hours ago

Tips for LA owners for the tax seasonThere are some ways to save money on inherited property taxes. 9 hours ago

Wilson Cruz on AppleTV + Docu-Series "Visible: Out on Television,quot; and Hollywood CareerThe actor talks with DJ Sixsmith of Up News Info Local about his experience as a gay actor in Hollywood and his new documentary series about the evolution of LGBTQ characters on television. 11 hours ago

Captured on video: San Bernardino County Deputy crashes during persecutionThe officer's SUV crashed into a parked truck, but the officer was not injured. DeMarco Morgan and Suzanne Marques report. 12 hours ago

Man killed in Hollywood shootingTwo innocent bystanders were injured in the shooting. DeMarco Morgan reports. 12 hours ago

The investigation continues in shootings involved by officers in the church of Santa AnaPolice shot and killed an armed man in the Immaculate Heart of Mary church during Sunday night service. Tina Patel informs. 12 hours ago

The United States moves to expand access to coronavirus test kitsThe number of cases in the US UU. It has increased to 89, with two deaths over the weekend in the state of Washington. Kara Finnstrom informs. 12 hours ago

Democratic presidential candidates descend to California for super TuesdayCalifornia is the biggest prize for delegates in Super Tuesday. Kara Finnstrom informs. 12 hours ago

Black Lives Matter protesters protest outside LA DA's home Jackie LaceyProtesters meet at Jackie Lacey's Granada Hills entrance and call her to attend a community meeting. Suzanne Marques reports. 12 hours ago