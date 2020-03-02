The captain of India, Virat Kohli, blames the deficient mentality of the loss of the test series in New Zealand | Cricket News

"Everything is mental. I don't see any problem with anyone's game as such."





Virat Kohli averaged only 9.50 when India collapsed to defeat New Zealand

The captain of India, Virat Kohli, highlighted the mental side of the game by reflecting on the reasons for the defeat of his team's test series in New Zealand.

The Black Caps completed a 2-0 series sweep with a seven wicket victory in three days at Christchurch, condemning the number 1 side of the world to their first defeats in the World Test Championship.

Kohli, who managed only 38 runs in four innings in the series, believes that India suffered as a result of overestimating favorable conditions for players and the lack of "clarity,quot; in their approach to the bat.

"You must think positively on each day of the Test match, each situation, each session you are part of," he said.

"(It's) something we couldn't do as a batting unit, and I really think we did too many conditions from the first day onwards of the first Test: cloudy, a bit of moisture in the field."

"We never used to talk about these things before. So yes, it can creep from time to time, it's about not letting it grow, not about becoming a norm, something that we as a part have not done at all."

"We do not enter into conditions and we think we might not be able to execute what we want. We have always entered with a very positive perspective, and your ability follows your thinking."

"If you do not have a clear mind, then the feet do not move. You are not sure if you can play the shot or not, leave the ball or play the ball. I think that this kind of thing can creep in, and that it has been introduced into This series is something we have already recognized.

"The good thing is that everyone understood what happened and they are very interested in improving it. It's all mental. I don't see any problem with anyone's game as such. It's mental, and it's something that can happen at this level and I just need accept it and iron it and move on. "

In addition to maintaining a more positive approach, Kohli also emphasized the importance of India accepting its failures in the series and wants its players to remember where they were wrong in New Zealand.

"Acceptance is the first word," said the 31-year-old man. "This type of mini phases (in matches), or these times as a team, or individually, you learn to process them better.

"It doesn't mean they stop coming or stop happening. You understand what you can learn from them, and you lower your head and work hard. The only communication that has happened, and that has to happen, is & # 39; don't forget what happened, learn from it and don't go too deep into it.

"Therefore, it is a delicate balance. You can not ignore, you can not deepen it every day. You can not continue thinking about the same, otherwise you can not move forward. But also, if they are in denial , then you probably won't correct those mistakes either.

New Zealand is the first team to beat India in the World Test Championship

"Therefore, it is about recognizing what went wrong and having the ability and acceptance to correct those things and work on those mistakes, something we are all willing to do."

"There are no easy victories. There are no prizes at the international level. You have to win every victory. And this time we were not good enough as a team. We have accepted it before anyone else, and we have no shame to admit that we were not good enough ; we don't play our best cricket, not even close to it. "