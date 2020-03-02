The blanket of Michael Jackson & # 39; Biji & # 39; Jackson buys a $ 2 million house

Jackson blanket The chicken coop is flying.

The youngest son of Michael Jackson He has bought his own house in the neighborhood of List A in Calabasas, California. He now owns an amazing 6,382 square foot home with six bedrooms and seven and a half bathrooms.

While it is a great move for the 18-year-old, his new home is just a jump, a jump and a jump away from Grandma Katherine jacksonPalatial residence, which is located in the neighboring community of states in the oaks. After the death of his father, aka Blanket, Bigi, he lived there with Katherine and her brothers, who also moved in recent years.

Blanket will have a ton of space in his new mansion, not to mention a killer backyard. There is a pool, spa, outdoor kitchen and covered patio, perfect for Jackson's family reunions.