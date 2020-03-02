The best trend games: the best trend games of the week on Android smartphones – Game news

Continuing with our list of games with the best trends, these are the five best games that have managed to top the charts last week according to Google Play Store.

Hero Wars: Ultimate RPG Heroes Fantasy Adventure

Hero Wars is a role-playing game where players are supposed to fight enemies, Archdemon and their army using skills and heroes. As the game progresses, players can also unlock new heroes. In addition to this, the game also offers various customizations, such as expanding the skills, abilities and more of the heroes.

The game also comes with multiplayer mode that allows players to play with their friends from around the world.

Parking Jam 3D

Parking Puzzle games have always been quite popular among players on Android devices. Parking Jam 3D brings the parking simulation on the smallest screen where players' cars have become trapped between other cars in a tight parking situation and they are supposed to leave the parking lot to get through the other cars and obstacles.

Pancake art

Another puzzle game on the list of most important trends. Pancake Art is the place where developers want you to show your artistic skills in pancakes. The game is about creating different emojis on top of the pancakes and cooking them to unlock the rarest ones.

Push them all

Push & # 39; em All is an action game where the main agenda is to reach the end of the level and, as the name implies, players must push their enemies with the stick and also learn to use the traps to avoid being get in your way. The game features easy-to-learn one-touch controls with good graphics.

Royale Battletown

It is a car theft game that claims to offer different game mechanics and modern graphics. The game features easy-to-use controls and is available on the Google Play Store for free.

