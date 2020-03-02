The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix Canada in March

'Step Brothers'

Start broadcasting: March 31

Despite having opened to mixed criticism in 2008, Adam McKay's comedy of friends has become a highly desirable cult favorite in later years, pushing the man-child archetype of "The 40-year-old Virgin,quot; and many others development comedies arrested his absurdity. limit. Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly play middle-aged adults who still live at home with their parents, a situation that becomes especially uncomfortable when those parents (Richard Jenkins and Mary Steenburgen) marry and move together. At first, the two are petulant and violently disagree, but soon discover that they have everything in common.

‘Ugly Delicious: Season 2’

Start broadcasting: March 6

In Anthony Bourdain's speech, such as "Without reservations,quot; and "Unknown parties," David Chang's "Ugly Delicious,quot; is not simply a globetrotting travel diary for food lovers, but is about the cultural context that explains these delights Culinary Chef and restaurateur Momofuku has a more silly and sunny personality than the late Bourdain, but they share an underlying respect and enthusiasm for the people they meet. No details have yet been given on what to expect from the second season, but Chang's method is to highlight a single food or cooking style per episode, last season he played pizzas, tacos and home cooking, for example, and addressing it from thousands. Anglos

"Dirty money: season 2,quot;

Start broadcasting: March 11

The prolific Alex Gibney may have turned the journalistic exhibition into a documentary formula, but it has helped draw attention to large-scale fraud with compelling documents about Enron ("Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room,quot;), Theranos ("The Inventor: Out of Blood in Silicon Valley ") and Scientology (" Going clear: Scientology and the prison of belief "). Gibney's first "Dirty Money,quot; season featured more small episodes about other white-collar crimes, such as the Volkswagen broadcasting scandal and the money laundering of the cartel by HSBC. The complete list of episodes of the second season has not been announced, but will include an examination of Jared Kushner's real estate empire.

& # 39; Challenge me & # 39;

Start broadcasting: March 20

The state of joy-ocracy is strong, thanks to Netflix's recent "Cheer,quot; sensation and now to this delightfully sinister series, which was originally aired on the USA Network. Based on the book by Megan Abbott, who also serves as a co-showrunner with Gina Fattore, "Dare Me,quot; delves into a hypercompetitive world of cheerleaders in high school, focusing on the friendship between a college aspirant (Herizen Guardiola) and a squad Leader (Marlo Kelly) with a nose for problems. His tenuous link is affected by the arrival of a new coach (Willa Fitzgerald) who shakes the team but is involved in extracurriculars own blackmail.

"Self-made: inspired by the life of Mrs. C.J. Walker,quot;

Start broadcasting: March 20

Praised as the first self-made millionaire woman when she died in 1919, in reality, the figure was over $ 600,000, which was still extravagantly rich at the time, Sarah Breedlove, also known as Madame CJ Walker, made her fortune in a Hair care and cosmetic line for African-American women. In this limited four-part series, based on a biography of his great-granddaughter, A’Leila Bundles, Octavia Spencer plays Walker, who naturally faced racial obstacles for the upper class, as well as hostile competitors in the field. The list A cast includes Tiffany Haddish, Carmen Ejogo and Blair Underwood, and the pilot was directed by Kasi Lemmons, who recently made the biopic "Harriet."

"Tiger King: murder, chaos and madness,quot;

Start broadcasting: March 20

Joe Maldonado, better known as "Joe Exotic," was long understood as an eccentric, an armed polygam and big cat enthusiast who presided over an Oklahoma animal park and led two unsuccessful campaigns for governor. He was then sentenced to prison for 22 months for a plot of hired murder that went wrong. Maldonado was convicted of hitting Carole Baskin, a Florida animal sanctuary operator who successfully sued him for $ 1 million for trademark infringement and other crimes. The documentary series "Tiger King,quot; gets into the whole sordid affair, which becomes weirder and more twisted as it deepens.

‘Ozark: Season 3’

Start broadcasting: March 27

Although it has more than a little in common with "Breaking Bad,quot;, another series about a normal suburban family absorbed in the drug business, "Ozark,quot; has established a sordid hick-noir of its own, thanks to an environment on the shores of Lake Missouri that is filled with treacherous traitors. In the first season, Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy (Laura Linney) moved their family from Chicago to Osage Beach after Marty's money laundering operation for a Mexican cartel went awry. Since then, the two have been squeezed by the cartel and by local criminals who do not want to hinder their territory. The new season begins in the middle of the conflict with the Kansas City Mafia.

Also of interest: "High Noon,quot; (March 1), "Isle of Dogs,quot; (March 1), "Moneyball,quot; (March 1), "Ready Player One,quot; (March 3), "I am Jonas,quot; (March 6), "The Circle Brazil,quot; (March 11), "Bloodride,quot; (March 13), "Go Karts,quot; (March 13), "Feel Good,quot; (March 19), "A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story "(March 20)," Ultras "(March 20)," Sense and Sensibility "(March 31)