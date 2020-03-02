The Bachelor reveals the final 2 of Peter Weber

Tonight's episode of The Bachelor It may not be a typical episode, but it didn't leave us hanging in terms of what was happening in Australia.

Before the women told it all, we saw the somewhat surprising conclusion of the fantasy suite appointment week, when Madison left her date with Peter after learning that she had slept with one or the other two women with the ones he was dating, when she believed it was clear that if he did that, he could lose her.

It wasn't entirely clear if she would show up for the next rose ceremony, but it finally came, and she was surprised to find Peter offering her and Hannah Ann a rose. That meant that Victoria F. was going home, and also that she was free to join her castmates to tell her everything.

Victoria didn't seem as devastated as you might think, but she definitely had some guilt.

"I think the conversation he had with Madison changed everything he felt with me," Victoria said. "The fact that someone can influence his opinion with an ultimatum, I mean, stinks. I just don't want him to regret the decisions he has made."