The authorities announce the second death by coronavirus in the USA. UU. – Up News Info

SEATTLE – Health officials in Washington state said Sunday night that a second person had died of the coronavirus, a man in his 70s from a nursing facility near Seattle where dozens of people were ill and had been examined To detect the virus.

The researchers said earlier that the virus may have been circulating for weeks without being detected in the state of Washington.

In a statement, Public Health – Seattle and King County said the man died on Saturday. On Friday, health officials said a man in his 50s died of coronavirus, the first death from the virus in the US. UU. Both had underlying health conditions, and both were being treated at a hospital in Kirkland, Washington, east of Seattle.

The state of Washington now has 12 confirmed cases.

State and local authorities stepped up tests to detect the disease as the number of new cases grew across the country, with new infections announced in California, Florida, Illinois, Rhode Island, New York and the state of Washington.

Authorities in the Seattle area reported four new cases on Sunday night, including the man who died. Two health workers in California were also diagnosed. Of the new cases in the state of Washington, two were women, one in their 80s and one in their 90s. Both were in critical condition. A man in his 70s was also in critical condition. All three were from the LifeCare nursing facility in Kirkland, Washington, where health officials said 50 people are sick and are being tested for the virus.

On Sunday night, the International Firefighters Association said that 25 members who responded to calls for help at the nursing facility are in quarantine.

The first case of the USA UU. He was a man from the state of Washington who visited China, where the virus first emerged, but several recent cases in the US. UU. They have not had a known connection with travelers.

In California, two health workers in the San Francisco Bay area who took care of a previous coronavirus patient were diagnosed with the virus on Sunday, Alameda and Solano counties said in a joint statement.

Health workers are employed at NorthBay VacaValley Hospital in Vacaville, California, and had exposure to a patient treated there before being transferred to the UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento, according to the statement. That patient was the first person in the USA. UU. Discovered that he contracted the coronavirus without known trips abroad.

Alameda County declared a state of emergency on Sunday after the news.

In Oregon, the state Health Authority said Sunday that a second person in the state tested positive for the virus. The person is an adult in family contact with the first Oregonian to test positive and does not need medical attention, the authority said.

Elsewhere, authorities announced on Sunday a third case in Illinois and the first cases of Rhode Island and New York, as worried Americans swarmed around stores to stock up on commodities such as bottled water, canned food and toilet paper.

The patient hospitalized in Rhode Island is a man in his 40s who traveled to Italy in February. New York confirmed on Sunday that a woman in her 30s contracted the virus while traveling through Iran. The patient is not in serious condition. He has respiratory symptoms and has been in a controlled situation since his arrival in New York, according to a statement from the governor's office.

As the consequences continued, Vice President Mike Pence and the Secretary of Health and Human Services, Alex Azar, tried to reassure the American public that the federal government is working to ensure that state and local authorities can detect the virus. Both said during a round of television show appearances on Sunday that thousands more test kits had been distributed to state and local officials, with thousands more to come.

"They should know that we have the best public health system in the world to take care of them," Azar said, adding that additional cases will be reported and the overall risk to Americans is low.

