The Arctic mission gets a record supply

SEDAN – A Russian icebreaker has performed a successful supply operation to deliver new crew and goods to an international scientific expedition investigating the depths of the high Arctic in winter.

The Alfred Wegener Institute in Germany said Monday that Kapitan Dranitsyn approached his own RV Polarstern icebreaker on Friday and spent the entire weekend transporting people and supplies between boats on foot and on a snowmobile.

The institute said the Dranitsyn set a record by going further north under its own power than any other ship at the beginning of the year.

Two days before the appointment, the Polarstern achieved its own record by traveling within 156 kilometers (97 miles) of the North Pole, the farthest north that a ship has ventured during the Arctic winter.

The 140 million euro ($ 158 million) expedition saw the Polarstern anchor on an ice floe last fall and allowed polar drift to take it to the far north, a region that is normally inaccessible during the coldest months of the year .

Researchers from 19 countries, including the United States, Britain, Russia and China, have been using the ship as a base camp to conduct measurements and experiments that they hope will boost the scientific understanding of climate change.