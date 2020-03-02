The 4 best places in Santa Ana for cheap sandwiches – Up News Info Los Angeles

1. Nate’s Korner

PHOTO: UN H./YELP

Topping the list is the Korner de Nate. Located at 3960 S. Main St., Suite D, the breakfast and brunch venue is also the most popular and economical sandwich destination in Santa Ana, with four stars of 2,042 reviews on Yelp.

According to Yelp, Nate’s Korner specializes in hoagies and sandwiches, as well as breakfast burritos, homemade chili, soups and salads. Spend in the morning for a meat and egg sandwich, or opt for ham and Swiss rye, whole wheat or a croissant.

2. Blackmarket Bakery

PHOTO: BLACKMARKET BAKERY / YELP

Next is the downtown Blackmarket Bakery, at 211 N. Broadway. With 4.5 stars out of 257 reviews on Yelp, the bakery and breakfast / brunch venue, which serves sandwiches and more, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an affordable option.

According to Yelp, "the original business started in an industrial park, focusing on wholesale baking and selling at the farmer's market across the county." The menu features grilled sandwiches such as The Gobbler: turkey, bacon, brie, apple slices, cranberries and basil mayonnaise on a crispy Dutch bread.

3. The Habit Burger Grill

PHOTO: LA HABIT BURGER GRILL / YELP

Then there is a location of the popular chain The Habit Burger Grill, in 2777 N. Main St. It is another of the best options, with Yelpers giving the economic place to rate hamburgers, sandwiches and salads four stars of 574 comments.

The restaurant offers a variety of sandwiches, including the chicken club with lettuce, tomato, bacon, avocado and mayonnaise; the three-pointed steak with barbecue or teriyaki sauce; and the tuna steak there with lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce.

4. Deli of Taste

PHOTO: GUSTO & # 39; S DELI / YELP

Last but not least, there is Gusto’s Deli, which offers snacks and ice cream at Lacy. It's another beloved and low-priced visit, with 4.5 stars from 90 Yelp reviews.

"Gusto’s Deli is a specialty sandwich and ice cream shop, where we take pride in our menu of artisanal sandwiches with our exclusive Dutch crusty bread and homemade garlic sauce, along with our handmade ice cream," he says on Yelp.

Intrigued? Go to 605 E. Santa Ana Blvd. to see for yourself