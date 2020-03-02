Texas Republican candidate for the 24th Jeron Liverman Congress District – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Desmond Bane, TCU basketball star, raised by his great-grandparentsKeith Russell has the personal story of the Big 12 Player of the Week, Desmond Bane of TCU. 6 minutes ago

%MINIFYHTMLc265e5dec41a99900439fbe32a9d503d11% %MINIFYHTMLc265e5dec41a99900439fbe32a9d503d12% Coronavirus Creating Travel AnxietyAs people approach air travel with more caution, going to the highway may make more sense for some people. 20 minutes ago

Joe Biden's supporters line up for the rally at Gilley & # 39; sAfter winning the South Caroline primaries, the Biden campaign reported consecutive days of $ 5 million in fundraising, by far the best 48-hour stretch of its campaign. 30 minutes ago

Interview: Texas Republican Candidate for the 24th Jeron Liverman Congress DistrictJeron Liverman is running in the Republican primaries with the goal of ultimately replacing the retired representative Kenny Marchant in the 24th Congressional District. 38 minutes ago

3 Quail CurlThis weekend, one of Woody's children joins him in a fantastic search for quail with the boys from 3Curl Outfitters. Our hunting guide, Tom, also has his son to help him handle the dog. So, it's a fun trip quail hunting father and son a little south of Waxahachie. And, since we are hunting with 3Curl Outfitters, it will surely be a fun and successful hunt!

Then, this weekend, join us on a very special father and son hunting trip, at DFW Outdoorsman. 1 hour before

Breaking the cycle of poverty: the mother of North Texas Fall brightly by empowering othersA mother in North Texas who broke the cycle of poverty in her own life is teaching other mothers to do the same. 1 hour before

American Airlines employees get new uniforms againAmerican Airlines said it has been on a trip for more than three years to deliver a new collection of uniforms for thousands of AA team members. 1 hour before

Dallas ISD preparing for the coronavirus outbreakTwo of the largest school districts in North Texas issued letters to families about the coronavirus. 1 hour before

Survival supplies, rapid equipment salesAlanna Autler analyzes some of the main protections that people are acquiring to try to stay safe due to the threat of the coronavirus. 2 hours ago

The chances of rain come back tonightThere is rain in the forecast for the next few days. 2 hours ago

Firearm shots inside North Forney High SchoolTwo students are in custody after a firearm was allegedly unloaded at North Forney High School this morning. 2 hours ago

Boom! The leaning tower of Dallas finally fallsThe so-called "Dallas Leaning Tower,quot; finally fell today a week after the demolition teams took a wrecking ball after its initial implosion failed a week before that. 2 hours ago

Former presidential Democratic candidates Buttigieg and Klobuchar will support Biden at the Dallas Rally on Monday nightFormer Vice President Joe Biden is providing new support for his campaign at 7:30 p.m. on Monday of Gilley in Dallas. 3 hours ago

Fears about the coronavirus make consumer demand for hand sanitizers increase 1.400%Manufacturers of household cleaning items, such as disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizers, are increasing production due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus. Curtis Silva reports. 4 hours ago

The Supreme Court rejects the appeal against the federal ban on forced actionsToday, the Supreme Court rejected an appeal from arms rights groups and left a federal ban against increasing stocks. Curtis Silva reports. 6 hours ago

Blue Bell Ice Cream announces new sweet tasteCookie Dough Overload, made with three flavors of cookie dough, is the new ice cream flavor of Blue Bell Ice Cream. 7 hours ago

Scattered showers possible on this cloudy dayPartly cloudy this morning, then cloudy during the afternoon. A scattered rain or storm is possible. High 76F Winds from the NW at 5 to 10 mph. 7 hours ago

Former Carroll high school volleyball coach faces 3 counts of child sexual assaultA former volleyball coach from several high schools in North Texas is behind bars facing three counts of sexual assault on minors. 7 hours ago

Texas couple in coronavirus quarantine wishing to return homeTexas couple in coronavirus quarantine wishing to return home 7 hours ago

Up News Info 11 News Now: Monday MorningCheck out the headlines in North Texas this Monday morning. 11 hours ago

Triple shooting at Dallas Apartments leaves 1 deadThree people were shot Sunday night at a Dallas apartment complex. The victims, whose names have not been revealed, were taken to the Methodist Dallas Medical Center, where one of them died. 12 hours ago

Jeff Ray AM Weather UpdateJeff Ray AM Weather Update 13 hours ago

Name of the UNT basketball star, Javion Hamlet, known on and off the courtWith UNT winning its first general league title since the 88-89 season, it is no longer just a soccer school and you can thank Javion Hamlet, transferred to junior college. 20 hours ago