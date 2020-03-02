Tests for Sonoma County residents are positive for the coronavirus; County declares state of emergency – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTMLfac48958eb6398ee9f8adaade11d115511% %MINIFYHTMLfac48958eb6398ee9f8adaade11d115512%

SANTA ROSA (Up News Info SF) – A Sonoma County resident, who recently returned from a cruise ship from San Francisco to Mexico, was diagnosed with a suspected case of coronavirus, health officials announced Monday.

It was the fourth alleged new case of coronavirus reported on Monday. Two new cases occurred in Santa Clara County and a third in San Mateo County. The four cases were considered presumptive until the final evaluation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In Seattle, health officials announced Monday that six people have died from the disease. Globally, the global death toll exceeded 3,000 and the number of infected people exceeded 89,000.

Sonoma County officials said the unidentified patient "has symptoms of the virus and is currently in stable condition in an isolation ward at a local hospital."

"The patient, who recently returned from a cruise ship that left San Francisco to Mexico, has been in the county for 10 days," the health department said in a statement.

Tests conducted by the California Department of Public Health and in close coordination with the CDC, county and hospital officials led to the alleged positive diagnosis.

Health officials and hospitals were currently in the process of identifying the people with whom the patient had contact during the time they were in the community before being hospitalized.

This was the second case of COVID-19 in the county in the last week.

To respond to this more recent development, Sonoma County has declared a local public health emergency, as well as a local emergency to respond to COVID-19.

"This recent alleged positive case of COVID-19 is a cause for concern, and the county is declaring that these emergencies activate and deploy their resources to adequately respond to an increase in cases," said Dr. Celeste Philip, Health Officer. "They will allow us to work together with our cities and health care providers to make sure we are prepared to fight an outbreak of COVID-19 in our communities."

The county was waiting for COVID-19 test kits to be used in its public health laboratory to respond better when there are suspicious cases and have a better understanding of what is happening in our communities.

Health officials said county residents should contact their health care providers if they have symptoms such as fever and cough and had close contact with someone with symptoms who returned in the last 14 days from China, Italy, Iran, Japan or Korea. from the south.