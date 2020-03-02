Teresa Giudice & # 39; ashamed & # 39; after watching the final of & # 39; RHONJ & # 39;

Last week was the end of the current season of Real Housewives of New Jersey, and Teresa Giudice is reportedly "embarrassed,quot; by the final episode in which she was confronted by her friend, Margaret Joseph, for telling Danielle Staub To be pulled by the hair.

Teresa was friends with both Danielle and Margaret, but this time she sided with Danielle most of the time. When Margaret and Danielle clashed, Danielle told Teresa she wanted to pull Margaret's ponytail, and Teresa told her to "do it,quot;. Later, Danielle told Melissa Gorga, Teresa's sister-in-law, that Teresa was responsible.

"The final episode of this week was really hard for Teresa to watch," a source told HollywoodLife.

"She was really embarrassed and angry and is so ready to move on from this season to the next. In no way does this mean she doesn't want to come back. She loves the show and the platform she provides and has no plans to move away despite the violent reaction she received from the episode. She is happy that her co-stars have supported her since she left her friendship with Danielle. She trusts that she and Marge (Margaret) will finally be fine again and realizes why she is annoying, but Teresa is still done with Danielle. They talked at the meeting and she has no plans to talk to her again at any time in the near future. It's over. "

To Teresa's credit, she recognized her crime when she was confronted, but angered the producers. She ended her friendship with Danielle that same night.