Teresa Giudice & # 39; ashamed & # 39; after watching the final of & # 39; RHONJ & # 39;

Last week was the end of the current season of Real Housewives of New Jersey, and Teresa Giudice is reportedly "embarrassed,quot; by the final episode in which she was confronted by her friend, Margaret Joseph, for telling Danielle Staub To be pulled by the hair.

Teresa was friends with both Danielle and Margaret, but this time she sided with Danielle most of the time. When Margaret and Danielle clashed, Danielle told Teresa she wanted to pull Margaret's ponytail, and Teresa told her to "do it,quot;. Later, Danielle told Melissa Gorga, Teresa's sister-in-law, that Teresa was responsible.

