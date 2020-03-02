Taylor Swift, known as the best-selling artist worldwide five years after her first

WENN / Avalon

Taylor Swift He has been crowned the best-selling musical artist in the world by members of the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry.

The pop star has topped the annual list for the second time, five years after receiving IFPI's honor in 2014.

"Taylor Swift is the epitome of a truly global star," Frances Moore, CEO of IFPI said in a statement. "She continues to grow as an artist and maintains an incredibly strong connection to her fan base, while her sound continues to evolve with each album. It is a pleasure to present her with the Global Recording Artist of the Year award for the second time."

Hitmaker "Shake It Off" beat last year's best man Duck, which fell to eighth place this year. Ed Sheeran, Post Malone, Billie eilish Y Queen made the first five while Ariana Grande, BTS (Bangtan boys), Lady Gaga Y The Beatles reach the top 10.

The 10 best IFPI global recording artists of 2019

Taylor Swift Ed Sheeran Post Malone Billie eilish Queen Ariana Grande BTS (Bangtan boys) Duck Lady Gaga The Beatles

Previous winners of the Best IFPI Global Recording Artist