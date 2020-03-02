Tamar Braxton's boyfriend, David Adefeso, tells people that giving up is never an option

Tamar Braxton's boyfriend, David Adefeso, has been offering advice to young people, students and not only. He has also been offering many tips and tricks from the financial industry, and his followers appreciate his words on social media.

It is also worth noting that a few days ago, David returned with another announcement for Black History Month, which was coming to an end.

Here is the latest post that David shared on his social media account.

‘Giving up is never an option! "When you get to a tight place, and everything goes against you, until it seems that you could not stand another minute, never give up, because that is just the place and the moment when the situation will change." Harriet Beecher Stowe's David captioned his post.

Someone said: ‘So inspiring👏👏. Thank you very much for sharing. I need this, and I'm sure, many others do too❤️. Be sure to share your knowledge and experiences. "

A follower posted this: ‘Very inspiring, thanks. There are days when I just want to give up, but his words have encouraged me to keep moving forward, although I don't see the light at the end of the tunnel at this time. Peace and blessings to you always!

Another commenter posted: Sí Yes, yes, a very inspiring message! Thanks for!! God bless. & # 39;

A fan told David: "@ david.defeso, are you coming to New York and blessing us with a seminar or two? I love your videos, you really motivate me a lot."

Someone else said: ‘Wow … @ david.defeso I really needed to hear this day. It was one of those "giving up,quot; in his dream days. Thanks. & # 39;

Many people were really grateful to David for his inspiring words he has been sharing lately in his social media account.



