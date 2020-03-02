Syrian laughter begins a new life in Turkey | Syria

The little Syrian whose contagious laugh went viral after her father taught her to laugh during the sound of the bombs falling, has found refuge in Turkey.

The family has entered Turkey safely to start a new life after being invited as a refugee in hopes of giving Salwa a safe childhood.

"All I want is for my son to live without fear or horror," his father Abdullah Abu Salwa told Al Jazeera in a previous interview.

In recent months, clashes have intensified between opposition forces backed by Turkey and government forces backed by Russia by Syria's last stronghold, Idlib.

The United Nations says that this escalation of violence has "catastrophic,quot; humanitarian consequences.

Source: Al Jazeera