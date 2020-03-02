Swiss merchants doing business with Libyan militias: report | News

%MINIFYHTML0aa30886210b6a6e993e5774f4156df911% %MINIFYHTML0aa30886210b6a6e993e5774f4156df912%

Geneva, Switzerland – An international criminal network with connections in Switzerland has been smuggling Libyan oil between 2014 and 2015, an investigation report revealed on Monday.

Commodity traders based in the Swiss region of Zug have been conducting illegal commercial transactions with Libyan militias that traffic oil from the Zawiya oil field, east of Tripoli, through a Maltese company, according to the report.

%MINIFYHTML0aa30886210b6a6e993e5774f4156df913% %MINIFYHTML0aa30886210b6a6e993e5774f4156df914%

The document was presented to UN-based reporters outside the Human Rights Council currently under way in Geneva, where Libyan peace negotiations are also conducted under the auspices of the UN special envoy, Ghassan Salame, who resigned on Monday for health reasons.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML0aa30886210b6a6e993e5774f4156df915% %MINIFYHTML0aa30886210b6a6e993e5774f4156df916%

The 18-page report is the result of an investigation by Trial International and Public Eye, two non-governmental organizations that focus respectively on fighting impunity for international crimes and studying the impact of Swiss companies on the poorest countries.

The report shows that Swiss fuel trader Kolmar Group AG, with offices worldwide, received more than 50,000 metric tons of illegally diverted Libyan gas and oil between 2014 and 2015. The trade was carried out with the support of the Maltese partners of the company, Darren and Gordon Debono, said the document.

"Our findings show that oil was stolen from a country at war," said Montse Ferrer, principal legal advisor for Trial International. "The Swiss company may have committed the war crime of & # 39; pillage & # 39; under international law."

Ferrer said the company has never responded to requests for comments. Al Jazeera contacted the company but no response was received at the time of publication.

& # 39; Direct impact & # 39;

Since the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, militias and armed groups have challenged the UN-recognized National Agreement Government that seeks control over oil and gas fields and smuggling networks.

The illegal trade in Libyan oil and gas results in huge profits that end up in the hands of these armed groups that often control the trafficking of people from Libyan coasts to Europe.

"If there is no buyer at the end of the supply chain, there is no market and there is a loss of significant profits (and influence for the armed groups)," Ferrer said.

"Illegal oil trade has a direct impact on the negotiations taking place here," he added.

Ferrer said the investigation into the Swiss merchant's participation is a consequence of an Italian police operation called "Dirty Oil,quot;, which revealed for the first time the existence of the smuggling network in 2017.

Ferrer said Monday's report clarified the role of Swiss merchants by relying on data on vessel movements, bank transfers and direct sources.

Some of these sources are in Malta, said Ferrer, where journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia was also investigating fuel smuggling from the island before he was killed in 2017.

Smuggling network

According to the document, the smuggling network was first discovered by the Italian authorities. The Shuhada Al Nasr Brigade, known for extortion, abuse and export of migrants, allowed significant amounts of fuel to be diverted from the Zawiya refinery.

This fuel was extremely cheap because it was subsidized by the Libyan National Oil Company (NOC) so that Libyans can buy it at affordable prices. Smuggling was led by Fahmi Ben Khalifa, whom a UN report in 2016 identified as the leader of the most active oil smuggling network in Libya.

The NOC did not approve these deviations. The fuel would be transported by truck to Zuwara and other northern villages, from where fishing boats would take the fuel to the sea.

On the coast of Libya, there would be transfers from ship to ship on oil tankers traced or belonging to the smuggling network. These tankers would then go to Malta, where they obtained legalized documentation, and the cargo was sold with significant discounts.

"The focus of our investigation was one of the customers of the smuggling network, the Swiss commodity trader," Ferrer said.

The report says that at least three vessels left 50,000 metric tons of Libyan diesel in at least 22 separate cases, in storage tanks leased by Kolmar in Malta.

"The company received documentation for this cargo, including certificates of origin, saying that the oil was from Zawiya," Ferrer said. "Bank statements show that payments of at least $ 11 million were transferred from Kolmar to companies that belong to the smuggling network."

Agathe Dupare, spokesman for Public Eye, said these operations show that some Swiss companies do not perform enough or no due diligence before conducting high-risk business transactions.

"We believe that the Swiss authorities should take measures to ensure that commodity traders do not take advantage of gray areas in Swiss law to carry out illegal operations," he told reporters.

When asked if Swiss authorities were taking any police action against Kolmar, Dupare said no.

Meanwhile, the Italian authorities are prosecuting Debonos and Ben Khalifa for transnational conspiracy to wash diesel of illicit origin and fraud.

Trial and Public Eye announced that they are now considering legal action against the Swiss merchant for the crime of looting under international law.