Survey: 3 out of 4 parents believe they are better raising children than their parents – Up News Info

Survey: 3 out of 4 parents believe they are better raising children than their parents

Matilda Coleman
MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Almost everyone can agree that parenting is not easy. But if you are a father, do you think you are doing a better job than your own parents?

A new survey shows that three out of four parents think they are doing a better job than their own parents.

Three-quarters also said they think it is harder to be parents now than when they grew up.

A large majority surveyed, 78%, also said they are determined not to recreate the negative aspects of their childhood for their own children.

Read the survey here.

