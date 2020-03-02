Surfaces? Sneezing? Sex? How the coronavirus can and cannot spread

A delicate but highly contagious virus, approximately 900 times smaller than the width of a human hair, is spreading from person to person worldwide. Coronavirus, as is known, has already infected people in at least 60 countries.

Because this virus is so new, experts' understanding of how it spreads is limited. However, they can offer some guidance on how it seems, and does not seem, to be transmitted.

If I meet a sick person, will I get sick too?

You enter a crowded grocery store. A buyer has coronavirus. What puts you at greater risk of being infected by that person?

Experts agree that they have a lot to learn, but four factors are likely to play some role: how close it is; how long are you near the person; if that person projects you viral drops; and how much you touch your face. (Of course, your age and health are also important factors).