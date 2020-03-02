Surfaces? Sneezing? Sex? How the coronavirus can and cannot spread

A delicate but highly contagious virus, approximately 900 times smaller than the width of a human hair, is spreading from person to person worldwide. Coronavirus, as is known, has already infected people in at least 60 countries.
Because this virus is so new, experts' understanding of how it spreads is limited. However, they can offer some guidance on how it seems, and does not seem, to be transmitted.
If I meet a sick person, will I get sick too?
You enter a crowded grocery store. A buyer has coronavirus. What puts you at greater risk of being infected by that person?
Experts agree that they have a lot to learn, but four factors are likely to play some role: how close it is; how long are you near the person; if that person projects you viral drops; and how much you touch your face. (Of course, your age and health are also important factors).
What is a viral drop?
It is a droplet that contains viral particles. A virus is a small codependent microbe that adheres to a cell, takes over, takes more advantage and passes to its next host. This is his "lifestyle," said Gary Whittaker, a professor of virology at the Cornell University School of Veterinary Medicine.
A "naked,quot; virus cannot go anywhere unless it is hooked with a drop of mucus or saliva, said Kin-on Kwok, a professor at the Jockey Club School of Public Health and Primary Care at the Chinese University of Hong Kong.
These drops of mucus and saliva are expelled from the mouth or nose while we cough, sneeze, laugh, sing, breathe and talk. If they don't hit something on the road, they usually land on the ground or on the ground.
To access your cells, viral drops must enter through the eyes, nose or mouth. Some experts believe that sneezing and cough are probably the main forms of transmission. Professor Kwok said that talking face to face or sharing a meal with someone could pose a risk.
Julian Tang, a virologist and professor at the University of Leicester in England, agreed. "If you can smell what someone ate (garlic, curry, etc.) you are inhaling what you are exhaling, including any virus in your breath," he said.
How close is too close?
Christian Lindmeier, a spokesman for the World Health Organization, said it is better to stay within a meter of a sick person.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention He said standing less than six feet could carry risks.
How long is too long to be near an infected person?
It is still unclear, but most experts agree that more time equals more risk.
Will you know that a person is sick?
Not necessarily.
Keep in mind that if you get sick, most symptoms are as mild as a cold or the flu. Still, others who are infected with coronavirus never get sick at all. (Technically, COVID-19 is the name of the disease caused by the respiratory virus).
But the flip side of this is that it can be difficult to know who is capable of spreading the coronavirus.
In an increasing number of cases, people without symptoms have infected others. The W.H.O. He still believes that most of those who have spread the coronavirus were clearly ill at the time of transmission, Lindmeier said.
Can the virus last on a bus pole, touch screen or other surface?
Yes. After numerous people who attended a Buddhist temple in Hong Kong became ill, the city's Health Protection Center collected samples from the site. Bathroom faucets and cloth covers over Buddhist texts tested positive for the coronavirus, the agency said.
Technically, the virus widely known as coronavirus is just the last of many viruses similarly. (Coronaviruses are named for the peaks that protrude from their surfaces, which resemble a crown or the crown of the sun.) A study of other coronaviruses found that they remained in metal, glass and plastic for two hours to nine days.
If a surface looks dirty or clean it is irrelevant. If an infected person sneezes and a drop falls on a surface, a person who then touches that surface can pick it up. How much is required to infect a person is unclear.
Coronaviruses are relatively easy to destroy, Professor Whittaker said. The use of a simple disinfectant on a surface is almost guaranteed to break the delicate envelope surrounding the small microbe, rendering it harmless.
While you wash your hands before touching your face, you should be fine, because the viral drops do not pass through the skin.
If you are worried about getting sick from someone who might have sneezed on a product that you have ordered that is made in China, do not worry. In the time it takes to get to the United States, you must be sure and, if you are really worried, you can clean the surface with a disinfectant or wash your hands after touching it.
Does the brand or type of soap you use matter?
No, several experts said.
My neighbor is coughing. Should I be worried?
There is no evidence that viral particles can pass through walls or glass, said Dr. Ashish K. Jha, director of the Harvard Institute of Global Health.
He said he was more concerned with common spaces than with the dangers of vents, provided there is good air circulation in a room.
An infected neighbor could sneeze into a railing and if you touch it, "that would be a more natural way to spread it to your neighbor," he said.
Can I get it by kissing someone?
Kissing could definitely extend it, several experts said.
Although coronaviruses are generally not transmitted sexually, it is too early to know, W.H.O. said.
Is it safe to eat where people are sick with coronavirus?
If a sick person handles the food or is a high traffic buffet, then the risks cannot be ruled out, but heating or reheating the food should kill the virus, Professor Whittaker said.
Dr. Jha agreed.
"As a general rule, we have not seen food as a propagation mechanism," he said.
Can my dog or cat join me safely in quarantine?
Thousands of people have already started several types of quarantines. Some have been ordered by health officials, and others are volunteers and mainly involve staying home.
Can a cat or dog join someone to make the quarantine less lonely?
Professor Whittaker, who studied the spread of coronavirus in animals and humans, said he has not seen evidence that a person could be a danger to his pet.