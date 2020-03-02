Super Tuesday: 6 things you should know before the big day in the United States | USA news

%MINIFYHTML29952bc7f4682c23b93bb0006be6b94411% %MINIFYHTML29952bc7f4682c23b93bb0006be6b94412%

Practically speaking, the race for the Democratic nomination for president of the United States has been little more than a show so far. None of the early voting states offered much in terms of delegates for candidates (barely 4 percent of the total), and each has its own idiosyncrasies that make them not very good indicators of how the rest of the country will vote.

Plus:

But all that changes on March 3, called "Super Tuesday." Voters go to the polls in 14 states and one territory, American Samoa. Democrats abroad are also voting, the overseas wing of the Democratic Party, although there have been reports that coronavirus blockades in several countries may make their efforts to get out of the vote impossible. In general, millions of US citizens will demonstrate their preference for a Democratic candidate or another, and a career that has been somewhat murky so far could be clarified considerably.

%MINIFYHTML29952bc7f4682c23b93bb0006be6b94413% %MINIFYHTML29952bc7f4682c23b93bb0006be6b94414%

Here are six things that anyone who pays attention should know about Super Tuesday:

1. When did Super Tuesday become something?

%MINIFYHTML29952bc7f4682c23b93bb0006be6b94415% %MINIFYHTML29952bc7f4682c23b93bb0006be6b94416%

Super Tuesday began in the 1980s when several states grew tired of the lack of influence they had on the nomination process and joined together to celebrate their primaries on March 13, 1984. The New York Times called it "super Tuesday." (without capitalization) and called it "the largest individual crop of campaign convention delegates,quot;.

In 1988, several southern states (Texas, Georgia and Florida, among them) did it again, celebrating their elementary mass. This time, they were angry at the center-left candidates who had climbed to the top of the Democratic scrum in 1984 and wanted to change that. The tactic did not work. That year, Massachusetts Governor Michael Dukakis was nominated by Democrats and lost to George HW Bush in the general election.

Today, the super Tuesday is more diverse geographically. It is less of one region or another that influences the process and more that each state wants to have more influence over the elections. Nobody wants to hold a primary after the decision has been made as to who will be the nominee because a candidate has already secured enough delegates to block the race.

2. Why do they call it Super Tuesday?

The super Tuesday is, without doubt, the second most important day in the United States electoral calendar, only behind the first Tuesday in November, when the presidency itself is decided. Some 1,357 delegates are at stake that day, more than a third of all outstanding delegates and not far from the 1,991 delegates a candidate needs to secure the nomination in the first round of voting at the convention.

This year, it is even more super than usual in terms of delegates than in the past. California moved its primary from June, which is late in the process, to join the crowd on March 3. The most populous state in the nation is a jackpot for delegates, with 30 percent, or 415, of all delegates available on the day.

3. What states are voting?

Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia.

In American Samoa, the vote is a caucus.

4. Why is Super Tuesday so important?

In addition to the math that involves the delegates mentioned above, Super Tuesday is also important because you can firmly establish a favorite. Or, you can divide a campaign that already seems to have an advantage based on voting in the previous states and give new life to a founding campaign.

This year, internal divisions within the Democratic Party are making Super Tuesday even more important than usual. Bernie Sanders was the clear favorite when he reached Saturday's primary in South Carolina, with a slight advantage over the delegates and a convincing advantage in the national polls, but Joe Biden's convincing victory changed everything. Sanders would love a great victory on Super Tuesday to recover the wind.

Super Tuesday will also be the first real test for Michael Bloomberg. The former mayor of New York City participated in the first four competitions, so Super Tuesday is the first time we have an idea if the hundreds of millions of dollars he has spent on advertising so far can influence any voter real instead of just surveys and experts. .

So … Super Tuesday is super important for everyone.

5. When will we know the result?

Since the participating states are dispersed in the four US time zones. UU., The results will arrive slowly, until well into Tuesday night. The Vermont survey closes first at 7pm Eastern Time (00:00 GMT) and the last one in California, at 8pm local (04:00 GMT).

The actual California vote count may not be known for days because mail ballots can be mailed until election day. In 2016, because the race was so close, California Democratic officials took a month to count all the votes and declare Hillary Clinton the winner over Sanders.

However, television networks and news organizations will not be content to wait so long and they will most likely start calling states based on exit polls and first results shortly after the first polls close. in Vermont. Hope to get a pretty good idea of ​​how things are going for the various campaigns around midnight east (05:00 GMT).

6. What should people observe?

The first and most important thing in the minds of most election observers will be how well Sanders performs with Biden on his heels. A good performance on Tuesday night will give you a dominant advantage in delegate counting, not enough to get the nomination, but enough to make it even harder for your challengers to catch up. The distance between first and second place in the delegate count at the end of the night could make it difficult for any of its challengers to close the margin in the remaining contests.

Also notice how well Elizabeth Warren performs in her home state of Massachusetts. Some polls put Sanders in front of her there. If you can't win your own status, then you may find it difficult to get the nomination.