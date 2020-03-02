Steven Spielberg's daughter, Mikaela, arrested for domestic violence

Mikaela Spielberg, daughter of Hollywood director Steven Spielberg, was reportedly arrested for an incident of domestic violence.

According to several reports, Mikaela was arrested and imprisoned in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday morning for a misdemeanor of domestic violence. No one was injured.

Mikaela's $ 1,000 bond has already been released, and will be released after a 12-hour "retention,quot;, which is routine in domestic violence cases, an official with the Davidson County Sheriff's Office told The Post.

Mikaela made headlines last month after she revealed that she had ventured into the porn industry.

"I got tired of not being able to capitalize on my body and, frankly, I got tired of being told to hate my body," Mikaela told British media The Sun at the time.

She continued: "And I also got tired of working day by day in a way that was not satisfactory to my soul. I feel like doing this kind of work, I can & # 39; satisfy & # 39; other people, but that feels good because it's not in a way that makes me feel violated. "