Steven Spielberg's daughter, Mikaela, arrested for domestic violence

Mikaela Spielberg, daughter of Hollywood director Steven Spielberg, was reportedly arrested for an incident of domestic violence.

According to several reports, Mikaela was arrested and imprisoned in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday morning for a misdemeanor of domestic violence. No one was injured.

Mikaela's $ 1,000 bond has already been released, and will be released after a 12-hour "retention,quot;, which is routine in domestic violence cases, an official with the Davidson County Sheriff's Office told The Post.

