Steven Spielberg's daughter fought with her fiance for a rude comment towards the filmmaker

Mikaela Spielberg, who was found arrested for the incident, reportedly began throwing things at Chuck Pankow when they had an argument after returning from a Nashville bar.

Up News Info –

Steven Spielberg's 23-year-old adopted daughter, Mikaela, was arrested after allegedly fighting her fiance after leaving a Nashville bar.

Mikaela, whose adoptive parents are Steven and his wife. Kate CapshawHe was arrested on Saturday morning (February 29) and admitted to the Hill Detention Center in Tennessee.

%MINIFYHTML63595be0639ead6f4610463949401fd311% %MINIFYHTML63595be0639ead6f4610463949401fd312%

A police officer told People that Mikaela's bail had been issued shortly after his arrest and, according to a new report from local WZTV media, the incident was triggered after Mikaela and his fiance Chuck Pankow had an argument after return from a bar around 4 am

According to the arrest report, Chuck made a "rude comment" to Spielberg, which led to her getting angry and throwing objects at her. Although they did not reveal what kind of objects were allegedly thrown, Chuck was beaten and was left with a visible injury to his hand.

Responding officers noticed dried blood on his hand, a swollen wrist and skin marks. Later they said the wounds seemed recent and recent.

Mikaela reportedly changed her version of the domestic dispute and made contradictory statements, according to authorities, on the basis of which they determined she was the aggressor and are processing the filmmaker's daughter, after Chuck refused to press charges. .

Speaking to Fox News after his partner's arrest, Chuck insisted that the incident was "a misunderstanding."

Mikaela recently revealed that she has started to "self-produce" videos for adults, with the ambition of becoming a sex worker and a licensed dancer in a strip club. He stated that, on The U.S. website Sun, his mother and father were "intrigued" but "not bothered" by the news.