Star quarterback Regis Jesuit, Nicco Marchiol, transfers to Arizona – Up News Info

One of the best high school soccer prospects in Colorado will move to Arizona.

Regis Jesuit quarterback Nicco Marchiol announced Sunday on Twitter that he would move with his family to attend Hamilton High School in Chandler, Arizona.

"I want to thank Regis Jesuit and the entire coaching staff for the unforgettable 2 years of football in high school," the second-year student tweeted. "The friendships I made between my first and second year (years) will last a lifetime."

Please respect my decision. Jeremiah 29: 11🎚 pic.twitter.com/m8NFe8ovNj – Nicco Marchiol (@MarchiolNicco) March 2, 2020

The 6-foot 2-foot and 211-pound QB led the Raiders to an 11-1 record in 2019, completing 63.4% of their passes for 2,552 yards, 27 touchdowns and only eight interceptions. He also ran for 333 yards. Regis Jesuit lost in the quarterfinals 5A against Pomona.

The youngest of three children of former NFL linebacker Ken Marchio, Nicco is a four-star recruit, according to 247sports. He is the site's professional style quarterback and the overall 74th prospect for the 2022 class. He has already received scholarship offers from Michigan, Arizona, the state of Washington, Colorado and the state of Colorado, among others.