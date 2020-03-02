Star quarterback Regis Jesuit, Nicco Marchiol, transfers to Arizona – Up News Info

Home Local News Star quarterback Regis Jesuit, Nicco Marchiol, transfers to Arizona – Up News...

Star quarterback Regis Jesuit, Nicco Marchiol, transfers to Arizona

One of the best high school soccer prospects in Colorado will move to Arizona.

Regis Jesuit quarterback Nicco Marchiol announced Sunday on Twitter that he would move with his family to attend Hamilton High School in Chandler, Arizona.

"I want to thank Regis Jesuit and the entire coaching staff for the unforgettable 2 years of football in high school," the second-year student tweeted. "The friendships I made between my first and second year (years) will last a lifetime."

