Sri Lankan Parliament dissolved; elections scheduled for April | News

The Sri Lankan president dissolved the parliament on Monday and called for new parliamentary elections six months earlier.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, elected in November, made use of his constitutional powers to dissolve parliament and called elections on April 25.

The constitution grants powers to dissolve Parliament after completing four and a half years of a five-year term.

Rajapaksa was elected to the position last November, but has said he cannot work freely because his powers have been reduced. It has also faced restrictions because the opposition ordered a majority in parliament of 225 members.

The new parliament will meet on May 14, the election commission said in a statement.

The election campaign period will include the first anniversary of a series of suicide bombings on Easter Sunday last year that killed more than 250 people in churches and tourist hotels.

Rajapaksa came to power criticizing the previous government for serious security and intelligence failures that preceded the bombings. It was the worst violence in Sri Lanka since the country's 26-year civil war ended in May 2009.

The constitutional changes initiated by Rajapaksa's predecessor, Maithripala Sirisena, reduced presidential powers, giving them to Parliament and independent commissions.

The change practically created two centers of political power: the president and the prime minister, with the prime minister in charge of parliament and government ministers.

Rajapaksa's brother, former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, is the prime minister and runs a minority government.

Rajapaksa needs two-thirds parliamentary support to approve any change in the Constitution.