Spring temperatures this week after snow during the night

Snow travelers leaving Monday morning will probably melt at dusk.





In fact, it is expected that next week it will present a series of spring days in the Denver metropolitan area and by Saturday the temperature could rise 70 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

On Monday, snowfall is expected before 7 a.m. and there may be irregular fog before 11 a.m. The clouds are expected to give way to the sun with a high near 48 and a low at night around 26 degrees.

Tuesday is expected to be sunny with a high near 57 and a low at night around 29 degrees.

On Wednesday the temperature is expected to rise to 61 degrees before falling to a night low of around 33.

Thursday will be sunny again with a high near 57 and a low at night around 33 degrees.

On Friday it could reach 66 spring degrees with a nighttime low of around 39.

Saturday is expected to be another sunny day with a high temperature close to 69 degrees and a night low of around 39.

On Sunday, there is a slight chance of rain, but the day will be mostly sunny with a high near 60 degrees.