Spring break at these resorts loved by celebrities

Are you fleeing from New York to spend your spring break in Atlantic City? Stay at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and you will be in good company. The hotel has hosted Kevin Hart, Kenny Chesney, Duck, Tim McGraw, Michael B. Jordan, Adam Sandler, Pit bull, Mary J. Blige and more. Located on 17 acres of oceanfront property, this is about music and entertainment, of course. Of course, there is the collection of historical memories, but when you are not in your guest room (either overlooking the city or the ocean), you will enjoy world-class entertainment in the form of a show (probably) with sold out tickets, games High risk, personalized entertainment programs and much more. And when you finish? Relax and rest at the Rock Spa.