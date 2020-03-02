South Africa meeting to beat Fiji in Los Angeles Sevens | Rugby Union News





South Africa lifts the trophy in Los Angeles

Sakoyisa Makata scored in overtime when South Africa recovered to beat Fiji 29-24 in the final of the Los Angeles stage of the Rugby Sevens World Series.

The Blitzboks fell 19-0 to the Olympic champions after five minutes before starting their rally. Jerry Tuwai’s attempt put Fiji 24-12 midway through the second half before Chris Dry and Branco du Preez responded for South Africa. It was the attempt and conversion of Du Preez after the bell that sent the game to the golden point.

Stedman Gans and Selvyn Davids also had attempts for the Blitzboks, who won their second tournament of the season. They won the first round of the series in Abu Dhabi and placed second in Cape Town and Sydney.

Vilimoni Botitu, Sevuloni Mocenacagi and Napolioni Bolaca scored other attempts by Fiji.

It is the fifth title of South Africa in an American tournament, which is the maximum of any team.

Selvyn Davids scores for South Africa

South Africa recovered for a 12-10 victory over the United States in the quarterfinals and then defeated New Zealand 17-0 in the semifinals.

New Zealand remained at the top of the standings with 93 points after finishing third. New Zealanders beat Australia 21-19. South Africa closed at four points after winning in Los Angeles, and Fiji rose to third.