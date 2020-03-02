Sophie Ecclestone, England's best bowler while pursuing the World Cup title, says Kirstie Gordon | Cricket News

"I think in Australia, Australia will still be supported (as favorites), but what the stages of the group have shown is that anyone can beat anyone."





Sophie Ecclestone has taken eight wickets at 6.12 in the T20 World Cup

Kirstie Gordon is supporting England for Women to win the T20 World Cup with spinner Sophie Ecclestone in electric form.

Ecclestone, 20, has taken eight tournaments in the tournament so far, a count only surpassed by the Indian Poonam Yadav (9), with his 3-7 against the West Indies at Sydney Showground on Sunday, assuring England a place in the semifinal.

The Lancashire star, ranked third in the T20I bowling standings, has been supported by leg player Sarah Glenn in Australia, and the latter caught six wickets in the group's four games.

Ecclestone: the dream of the return success comes true Sophie Ecclestone is delighted to have some young spinners on the England team, describing her success as a "dream come true."

The left-arm spinner Gordon, who played for England in the 2018 T20 World Cup, said Sky sports news: "(The spinners) have been fantastic.

"Ecclestone has been England's best bowler for several years and has become the youngest player in 50 T20I wickets.

"Glenn has also been fantastic. I am lucky to have played with her at Loughborough Lightning and to have seen her develop and grow and she is becoming a world class superstar."

Sarah Glenn has impressed in her first major tournament

"It's about who can play the best cricket and I'm still supporting England to do the job."

England will face the undefeated India or the four-time Australian champion in the semifinals at SCG on Thursday, but Gordon says Heather Knight's team won't worry too much about who he faces.

England will play against Australia or India in the semifinals

"I don't think it matters," said the 22-year-old, despite England losing to Australia in three of the last four finals of the T20 World Cup and also in the semifinals in India in 2016.

"To win a World Cup you need to beat the best and England will have it in mind."

"They may have had more success against India in previous competitions, so maybe they prefer that, but I think they just want to focus on their cricket."

The 16-year-old Indian starter, Shafali Verma, has shot at the World Cup, with scores of 29, 39, 46 and 47, and would give England bowlers a tough challenge.

Shafali Verma helped India win the four group games

However, Australia could be without one of its key players for the semifinals, and perhaps beyond, with the all-terrain Ellyse Perry suffering a hamstring strain in Monday's victory over New Zealand.

In Verma, Gordon said: "The way he hits the ball, the power he has, is an incredible superstar. To think that the best is yet to come for her is really exciting."

In Perry, Gordon added. "She would be a lady. She has been one of her most consistent artists for years, but I think Australia can replace her and continue to trust her training."

Watch the semi-finals of the Women's T20 World Cup live from 3.30 am Thursday at Sky Sports Cricket.