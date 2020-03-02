Some live, others die. Why? – Up News Info

This week, the state of Washington reported two new cases of coronavirus. One is resting at home, recovering well. The other is dead.

Why do some people do much worse than others?

Here is a clue: the patient who is recovering is a high school student, while the dead man was over 50 and was at "high medical risk," according to authorities.

"People who have the most serious impact of the disease are older and medically fragile, with underlying medical conditions," according to Dr. Nancy Messonnier, Director of the Center for the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases. "That is consistent with what we usually see with other viral respiratory infections."

"Many of the cases recover or recover," he said.

An analysis of 72,314 Chinese cases helps explain Washington's experience. It is the largest patient-based study of new virus diseases, published in the prestigious Journal of the American Medical Association.

For people who are otherwise healthy, less than 1 percent died. The mortality rate increased to 5.6 percent for people with cancer, 6 percent for hypertension, 6.3 percent for chronic respiratory diseases, 7.3 percent for diabetes and 10.5 percent for people with cardiovascular disease.

The overall mortality rate was 2.3 percent. It is likely to be overestimated because people with mild cases may not have sought medical help, so they were not included. But it's still high, rivaling the 1918 flu pandemic.

Children under 9 years did not die. But for patients between the ages of 70 and 79, the mortality rate was 8 percent. For those over 80, it was 14.8 percent.

If mortality rates remain in the United States, that means that if you have 300 infected friends, six of them would probably die, on average. If your friends are under 50, you could lose only one. But if they are over 70, you could lose more than 24.

The pattern is consistent with other coronaviruses such as SARS and MERS, which disproportionately killed the oldest and sickest.

But it differs from flu outbreaks. The annual flu usually kills young children and the elderly. The 1918 flu pandemic, on the other hand, was more deadly for people between the ages of 20 to 40.

Undoubtedly, young and healthy people can also die from the disease, such as Li Wenliang, a 34-year-old doctor widely regarded as a hero in China for denouncing the threat posed by the disease, and then attacked by police. . Perhaps, during the treatment of patients, he was exposed to a large explosion of the virus.

Why are older and sick people more vulnerable? No one knows for sure. But research on other respiratory viruses offers some clues.

Some people, especially the elderly and the sick, may have an immune response that is dangerous, said Dr. Melanie Ott of the Gladstone Institute of Virology and Immunology and a professor at the Department of Medicine at the University of California, San Francisco.

It is called a "cytokine storm," when immune cells are overproduced and flooded in the lungs, causing pneumonia, inflammation and shortness of breath.

"The indication is that there is a very specific cytokine induction in different cell types and there is a,quot; cytokine storm ", which causes a type of sepsis deterioration," he said.

But the deadly disease can also be caused by direct damage to the lungs.

If the airways of the lungs are already damaged or compromised, by smoking and other ailments, then a person is much more susceptible to a pathogen that enters and infects the injured tissue. In addition, people with lung disease already suffer from reduced breathing, said Dr. Jack Coleman, senior medical director of the Pulmonary Health Institute in Tampa, Florida.

"We don't understand pulmonary pathogenesis," said UC San Francisco virologist Dr. Charles Chiu.

"So these fundamental questions really need to be studied," he said. To know what makes the virus so deadly, we need cell cultures, "organoid,quot; models and perhaps animal research.

"Ultimately, we will need to do the basic science to really understand it," he said, "and to be able to develop targeted therapies that are effective."