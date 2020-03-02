Sofia Richie shares the reason she and Kourtney Kardashian get along

Ellen von Unwerth / Cosmopolitan
Keep up with … Sofia Richie.
The 21-year-old star is a force to consider, and his last achievement could not be more proof. Embracing the cover of Cosmopolitan For its April issue, the Los Angeles native is in her own spotlight after being in the shadow of her famous father for too long.
"When things started, I got discouraged because all I did was & # 39;Lionel richie& # 39; daughter & # 39; ", he said, while appreciating his education and the legacy of his family." But it is difficult to branch into my own person when I have an artist as powerful as a father. "
She added: "My dad always said: & # 39; Once you find yours, you will get away from that & # 39 ;, and I feel that in recent years, I found that my lane in life was going in the direction I wanted. Come on."
It is clear that Sofia has found her own way, especially with the next release of her first fashion line. In addition, it is close to one of the most famous families of pop culture: the Kardashian-Jenners.
Apart from the fact that Sofia has been dating Scott Disick for more than two years, he has befriended his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, with whom he shares three children …Mason Dash Disick, Penelope Scotland Disick Y Aston Disick Reign.
Because the 21-year-old model has occupied a central place in the spotlight, so has her personal life. That means you are constantly reading comments about your relationship, however, spoken as a true boss, you don't pay too much attention to all that negative energy.
"(No) it bothers me because I'm very happy," he told the post about people criticizing his romance with Scott, who is 15 years older than her. "Why would I let someone in the middle of nowhere ruin that for me?"
"I just don't care what people think," he reiterated.
In fact, Sofia focuses on keeping up with her own drum and has even become close to Kourtney: how many people do you know are close to her boyfriend's ex? Last season of keeping up with the Kardashians She showed the 21-year-old star on vacation with her boyfriend and the founder of Poosh in Finland.
Sofia's motto to keep things warm and cheerful with Kourt? "I mean, just be nice," he said simply. "There is no reason not to be kind."
That is not the only mature advice that the model and future fashion mogul is not afraid to share. On the issue of well-being and mental health, Sofia admitted that she suffers from anxiety and wants to use her platform to help others who might be going through the same thing as her.
"I feel there is a space to talk about mental health, after dealing with severe anxiety," said the 21-year-old. "It went from zero to one hundred panic attacks."
He explained that his panic attacks can sometimes be due to "stupid things, such as not having a water bottle in the car or getting stuck in traffic."
While visiting the doctors, he explained that he did not want to take any type of prescription medication, so he resorted to reading books and mediation.
"I read many books, and once I discovered what he was doing to me, I learned to control it," he shared. "I would be convinced that I was panicking or that I was not comfortable, and once I realized that I was doing that to myself and that nothing was going wrong, I was totally fine."
All in all, Sofia doesn't let anything stop her this year.
"2020 is not afraid, and I am doing things that generally bother me a lot," he shared.
His goals include launching his bikini line, turning that into a complete clothing collection, dating his own beauty company (which won't focus on makeup, he clarified), creating a YouTube channel and starting his acting career again.
"It's time to start hurrying," he said.
He added: "I was too scared to fail, and that was the reason I didn't do it before. This year, I'm not afraid to fail. I don't think there's necessarily a failure. It's just learning and growing."
The April issue of Cosmopolitan Arrives at the kiosks on March 10. Sofia's full interview with the publication is now online.
