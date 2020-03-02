Sofia Richie shares the reason she and Kourtney Kardashian get along

Keep up with … Sofia Richie.

The 21-year-old star is a force to consider, and his last achievement could not be more proof. Embracing the cover of Cosmopolitan For its April issue, the Los Angeles native is in her own spotlight after being in the shadow of her famous father for too long.

"When things started, I got discouraged because all I did was & # 39;Lionel richie& # 39; daughter & # 39; ", he said, while appreciating his education and the legacy of his family." But it is difficult to branch into my own person when I have an artist as powerful as a father. "

She added: "My dad always said: & # 39; Once you find yours, you will get away from that & # 39 ;, and I feel that in recent years, I found that my lane in life was going in the direction I wanted. Come on."

It is clear that Sofia has found her own way, especially with the next release of her first fashion line. In addition, it is close to one of the most famous families of pop culture: the Kardashian-Jenners.