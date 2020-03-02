Social networks react to Drake calling his baby mom "Fluke,quot;

Phew! Roommates, Drake surprised the Internet with two new versions: "ChicagoFreestyle,quot; and "When To Say When!" Although everyone was surprised by the fall, people were even more surprised when Drake turned to her baby, Sophie, calling her by chance! Listen to his bar below:

Now, we don't know much about Sophie, other than learning about her past (thanks to Pusha T) as an alleged adult animator, quickly advancing to being an accomplished artist and very involved in humanitarian initiatives, see those publications below:

See this post on Instagram It is a great honor to organize today's official #worldhabitatday in partnership with the Urban Economy Forum and the city of Toronto. • World Habitat Day supports @ unhabitat's mission of achieving goal #und # 11: inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable cities. The theme of 2019 is "Border technologies as an innovative tool to transform waste into wealth." All waste produced by human activity continues to have a devastating impact on climate change, public health and the environment. Here, converting waste into wealth means using the untapped potential of waste materials such as AI, 3D printing, nanotechnology, etc. They can help you achieve. • With that spirit, ArtsHelp launched the capsule collection of recycled backpacks made entirely of old vinyle posters! • Thank you very much to my wonderful co-host @mocpr and the entire UEF team. A post shared by Sophie Brussaux (@sophieknowsbetter) in October 7, 2019 at 7:08 p.m. PDT

He even met the Pope! Look down:

See this post on Instagram • grand Un grand honneur de rencontrer le Pape François et lui offrir are portrait peint par month soins in l & # 39; honneur de son concert pour pour pauvres, avec les pauvres, le 9 novembre 2019. A grand merci à @etihadmodernart de m & # 39; avoir ofert cette merveilleuse oportunité 🙏. Le vert est la couleur de l’espoir, and le rouge la couleur de la lutte con la pauvreté. • 🇺🇸 It is an honor to meet Pope Francis and give him the portrait I painted for him in honor of his concert with and for the poor on November 9, 2019. Thank you @etihadmodernart for giving me this incredible opportunity. I used green, the color of hope, with red, the color designated by @undp to fight poverty. • great A great honor to find Papa Francesco and give him the painting I made for him, for the occasion of his concert for the poor, with the poor, on November 9, 2019. Use the green to symbolize Hope, and the red represents the fight against poverty A post shared by Sophie Brussaux (@sophieknowsbetter) in November 22, 2019 at 3:35 p.m. PST

Basically, the sister seems to have no problems and live her best life! SO,. Naturally, when people heard Drake's verse about "When to say when," he encountered mixed criticism and the Internet had a lot to say! Some people say that since Papi got them earrings, he has been TRIPPIN & # 39; and that he called Sophie a coincidence was something that did not belong to him, while others say it is just a bar and his other favorite rappers have said craziest things. At the bar, he continues:

"I brought a few W to the pixie 6ix Baby mama, but I love her for what she is …"

See their reactions below:

If Sophie is holding him, and with images of Adonis on the Internet, should Drake be here giving away compliments with his back? Because Chileeeee, God knows that if I were at the receiving end, Drizzy would have received a message from me with some explanations to do, okay? Regardless of their relationship, Sophie has still been very quiet on the Internet on the line. Drake hasn't mentioned anything about the bar, for now it looks a lot like "he said, what he said, PERIODT,quot;.

It is not known if the two songs that Drake released are a clue that a student is on his way, but he clearly still has a lot to say!