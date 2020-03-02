SMU suspends international university-related trips due to coronavirus; TCU asks students in Italy to return home – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML82362a9a77232232b3202567d86c4e4b11% %MINIFYHTML82362a9a77232232b3202567d86c4e4b12%

– A couple of universities in North Texas announced new efforts on Monday to prevent students, professors and staff from contracting COVID-19.

TCU said it is calling all students currently in Italy to return to the United States.

The University issued the following statement in this regard:

%MINIFYHTML82362a9a77232232b3202567d86c4e4b13% %MINIFYHTML82362a9a77232232b3202567d86c4e4b14%

With the recent elevations to the US Department of State. UU. And the travel warnings of the CDC, TCU has asked all students traveling in Italy to return to the United States. We are working directly with our students to ensure they have academic support and minimize the impact on their academic process.

%MINIFYHTML82362a9a77232232b3202567d86c4e4b15% %MINIFYHTML82362a9a77232232b3202567d86c4e4b16%

TCU has also created a "frequently asked questions,quot; section on its website specifically about the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, SMU is suspending all international university-related trips and has canceled all summer programs abroad.

Here is the full letter from the Associate Vice President and Risk Director of SMU:

Dear SMU community:

Following the recommended federal and local guidelines to prevent the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19), SMU is suspending all international university-related trips. Students (university and graduate students), as well as faculty members and staff currently studying or working abroad, must return to the US. UU. In addition, the University requests that those returning from international travel be isolated for 14 days inside their homes before returning to facilities.

SMU Abroad has canceled all summer programs abroad and is not authorizing international university-related trips by students, teachers or staff for the immediate future.

The new guidelines issued on March 1 by the Centers for Disease Control and amplified by Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) encourage higher education institutions to consider these measures given the speed of spread and number of countries that experience the transmission from person to person. We understand the inconveniences this creates and we ask for your patience while working on the challenges.

related to this request.

Any member of the SMU community who decides to ignore the recommendations of the University for international travel must understand that they will do so at their own risk and may face difficulties traveling back to the US. UU. And / or possible restricted access to the SMU campus.

Undergraduate students currently abroad and the companies that support them have been notified of the suspension of international travel. SMU is evaluating alternative ways for students to complete their courses and educational requirements. The deans of SMU and their staff are working to inform graduate students of this international travel notification.

We are also in the early stages of notifying these changes to university students enrolled in summer programs. Our overseas SMU office is committed to providing alternatives working with SMU Intersessions, SMU-in-Taos and other entities to offer alternative summer options to meet student grade requirements.

SMU has developed a plan across the campus to address the potential challenges created by Coronavirus. We have established a blog at https://blog.smu.edu/coronavirus-covid-19/ that will be updated periodically. See last week's post on tips to prevent the spread of the virus.

Please understand that people across the SMU campus are working diligently to address this rapidly changing situation around the Coronavirus, its possible impacts on our campus and alternative curriculum options to allow students to continue and complete His studies. Thank you for your understanding as we work together on these challenges.

Sincerely,

Warren A. Ricks, CRM

Associate Vice President of SMU and Risk Director